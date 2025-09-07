Max Verstappen linked with MotoGP team ownership

F1 star Max Verstappen reportedly interested in owning a MotoGP team.

Max Verstappen, Red Bull
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
© XPB Images

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is the latest F1 figure to be linked with investment in a MotoGP team.

Just days after ex-F1 team manager Guenther Steiner was confirmed as acquiring the Tech3 squad, SkySport.it states:

“Max Verstappen, through his entourage and his father Jos, is reportedly knocking on the doors of Honda and Aprilia to indirectly gauge the willingness of their respective satellite teams, LCR and Trackhouse, to sell 100% of their shares.”

However, both LCR founder Lucio Cecchinello and Trackhouse owner Justin Marks are said to be unwilling to sell:

“It doesn't look like Max's dream will come true anytime soon, and the Red Bull driver will have to wait for someone to grant him a ‘license’ [for a place] on the grid.”

Rumours of Verstappen’s MotoGP interest follows previous speculation, which came to nothing, linking rival Lewis Hamilton with the Gresini team.

Sky estimates the current value of a MotoGP team as €25-30 million, although “prices could rise significantly following Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport’s commercial rights.”

Is F1's Max Verstappen interested in MotoGP team ownership?
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Enea Bastianini gets first KTM MotoGP podium: ‘Guenther Steiner a lucky bastard’
9m ago
Enea Bastianini, Tech3 KTM, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
WSBK
2025 French WorldSBK: Race 2 LIVE UPDATES
22m ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP Results
Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
32m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Alex Marquez ends Marc Marquez’s victory run, delays title chance
35m ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 Catalan MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Catalan MotoGP, Barcelona - Race Results
47m ago
Start, 2025 Catalan MotoGP

More News

F1 News
Nico Rosberg tells Kimi Antonelli he needs consistency to “secure” F1 future
51m ago
Kimi Antonelli
F1 News
Starting grid for 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix with Lewis Hamilton penalty
1h ago
Verstappen and Norris will share the front row
F1 News
How to watch 2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix today: Live stream here
1h ago
The start of the 2024 Italian GP
F1
2025 F1 Italian Grand Prix LIVE: Max Verstappen set for McLaren duel
1h ago
Verstappen passes Norris
MotoGP
2025 Catalan MotoGP: Race LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
2025 Catalan MotoGP