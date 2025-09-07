Max Verstappen linked with MotoGP team ownership

Four-time world champion Max Verstappen is the latest F1 figure to be linked with investment in a MotoGP team.

Just days after ex-F1 team manager Guenther Steiner was confirmed as acquiring the Tech3 squad, SkySport.it states:

“Max Verstappen, through his entourage and his father Jos, is reportedly knocking on the doors of Honda and Aprilia to indirectly gauge the willingness of their respective satellite teams, LCR and Trackhouse, to sell 100% of their shares.”

However, both LCR founder Lucio Cecchinello and Trackhouse owner Justin Marks are said to be unwilling to sell:

“It doesn't look like Max's dream will come true anytime soon, and the Red Bull driver will have to wait for someone to grant him a ‘license’ [for a place] on the grid.”

Rumours of Verstappen’s MotoGP interest follows previous speculation, which came to nothing, linking rival Lewis Hamilton with the Gresini team.

Sky estimates the current value of a MotoGP team as €25-30 million, although “prices could rise significantly following Liberty Media’s takeover of the sport’s commercial rights.”