Race results from the 2025 Catalan MotoGP at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

PosRiderNatTeamTime/Diff
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)40m 14.093s
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+1.740s
3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+5.562s
4Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+13.373s
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+14.409s
6Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+15.055s
7Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+16.048s
8Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+16.372s
9Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+16.937s
10Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+18.492s
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+19.489s
12Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+20.159s
13Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+22.792s
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+24.351s
15Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+24.592s
16Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+37.393s
17Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+43.202s
 Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)DNF
 Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)DNF
 Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)DNF
 Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)DNF
 Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)DNF
 Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)DNF
 Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)DNF

* Rookie

Marc Marquez’s 15-race win streak comes to an end with defeat at the hands of brother Alex Marquez in Sunday’s Catalan MotoGP.

The pair dominated the grand prix, taking turns to lead as they gradually stretched away from the field.

Marc was still in Alex’s wheeltracks as the final laps began, but, after falling from the Sprint lead, the Gresini rider held firm for a memorable home victory.

That also means Marc misses out on a mathematical chance to win the 2025 title next weekend in Misano.

Marc had been unbeaten since Silverstone in May.

Alex celebrated by stopping at Turn 10, scene of Saturday's blunder, and rolling in the gravel trap during his slow down lap!

Marc got the better of pole qualifier Alex into Turn 1 of the grand prix, then backed the field up with a tyre-saving go-slow pace in the early laps.

Alex - faster all weekend - later overtook and raised the tempo, but Marc and the KTMs of Pedro Acosta and Enea Bastianini went with him.

All riders switched from the soft to medium rear tyre for the grand prix, as recommended by Michelin - except Acosta, who took a risk by staying on the soft.

Bastianini overtook Acosta at the halfway stage, as the young Spaniard - perhaps due to the tyre gamble - began losing touch.

But the Beast couldn’t stay with the Marquez brothers, and victory came down to a family duel while the Tech3 rider secured his first KTM Grand Prix rostrum.

Fabio Quartararo and rookie Ai Ogura completed the top six, while Marc Marquez's team-mate Francesco Bagnaia rode from 21st to seventh to end a miserable weekend on a more positive note.

Luca Marini was the leading Honda in eighth, while Miguel Oliveira (Pramac Yamaha) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia) completed the top ten.

Marco Bezzecchi, fastest in warm-up, was squeezed by Franco Morbidelli as he tried to pass into Turn 1 and fell early in the grand prix.

Another Italian - VR46’s Fabio di Giannantonio - fell as he took evasive action to avoid Bezzecchi.

Morbidelli later served his long lap penalty for an incident with Bezzecchi’s Aprilia team-mate Jorge Martin in the Sprint. Fermin Aldeguer likewise completed a long lap for taking out Bezzecchi on Saturday.

Brad Binder and Johann Zarco joined the DNF list, the LCR Honda rider sliding out of fifth place at mid-distance. Alex Rins, Lorenzo Savadori and then Morbidelli were also eventually caught out by the low grip.

Joan Mir had to start 20th on the grid due to a three-place penalty for obstructing Martin in qualifying.

Tech3’s Maverick Vinales was making his second comeback from a shoulder injury at Sachsenring.

LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, absent since knee ligament injuries after the Dutch round, was also returning to action.

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro and Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori each had a wild-card entry. Savadori served long lap penalties carried over from his previous appearance at Sachsenring.

Yamaha and Honda will remain in Barcelona for a private test on Monday, when Quartararo will try the factory new V4 prototype for the first time.

Test rider Augusto Fernandez will then give the bike its race debut as a wild-card at Misano next weekend.

