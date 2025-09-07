Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

Catalunya: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings Pos Rider Nat Team Points Diff. 1 = Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 487 2 = Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 305 (-182) 3 = Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 237 (-250) 4 = Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 197 (-290) 5 = Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 183 (-304) 6 ^1 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 161 (-326) 7 ˅1 Fabio di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 161 (-326) 8 ^1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 129 (-358) 9 ˅1 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* 127 (-360) 10 = Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 117 (-370) 11 = Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 95 (-392) 12 ^3 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 84 (-403) 13 ˅1 Luca Marini ITA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 82 (-405) 14 ˅1 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 78 (-409) 15 ˅1 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 72 (-415) 16 = Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* 69 (-418) 17 = Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 54 (-433) 18 = Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 50 (-437) 19 = Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 45 (-442) 20 = Jorge Martin SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 29 (-458) 21 ^2 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 17 (-470) 22 ˅1 Pol Espargaro SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 16 (-471) 23 ˅1 Takaaki Nakagami JPN Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V) 10 (-477) 24 = Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 8 (-479) 25 = Augusto Fernandez SPA Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1) 6 (-481) 26 = Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* 1 (-486)

Marc Marquez's win streak comes to an end at the hands of brother Alex Marquez in their home Barcelona MotoGP round.

The defeat means that Marc cannot mathematically win the 2025 riders' title next weekend in Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.

= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.

˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.

* Rookie



Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT