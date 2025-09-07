Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings

New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan race at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.

Pos RiderNatTeamPointsDiff.
1=Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)487 
2=Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)305(-182)
3=Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)237(-250)
4=Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)197(-290)
5=Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)183(-304)
6^1Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)161(-326)
7˅1Fabio di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)161(-326)
8^1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)129(-358)
9˅1Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*127(-360)
10=Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)117(-370)
11=Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)95(-392)
12^3Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)84(-403)
13˅1Luca MariniITAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)82(-405)
14˅1Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)78(-409)
15˅1Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)72(-415)
16=Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*69(-418)
17=Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)54(-433)
18=Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)50(-437)
19=Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)45(-442)
20=Jorge MartinSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)29(-458)
21^2Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)17(-470)
22˅1Pol EspargaroSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)16(-471)
23˅1Takaaki NakagamiJPNIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)10(-477)
24=Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)8(-479)
25=Augusto FernandezSPAYamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)6(-481)
26=Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*1(-486)

Marc Marquez's win streak comes to an end at the hands of brother Alex Marquez in their home Barcelona MotoGP round.

The defeat means that Marc cannot mathematically win the 2025 riders' title next weekend in Misano.

^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie
 

