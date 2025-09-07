Barcelona: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings after Sunday's Catalan race at Barcelona, round 15 of 22.
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Points
|Diff.
|1
|=
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|487
|2
|=
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|305
|(-182)
|3
|=
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|237
|(-250)
|4
|=
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|197
|(-290)
|5
|=
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|183
|(-304)
|6
|^1
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|161
|(-326)
|7
|˅1
|Fabio di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|161
|(-326)
|8
|^1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|129
|(-358)
|9
|˅1
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|127
|(-360)
|10
|=
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|117
|(-370)
|11
|=
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|95
|(-392)
|12
|^3
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|84
|(-403)
|13
|˅1
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|82
|(-405)
|14
|˅1
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|78
|(-409)
|15
|˅1
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|72
|(-415)
|16
|=
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|69
|(-418)
|17
|=
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|54
|(-433)
|18
|=
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|50
|(-437)
|19
|=
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|45
|(-442)
|20
|=
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|29
|(-458)
|21
|^2
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|17
|(-470)
|22
|˅1
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|16
|(-471)
|23
|˅1
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
|10
|(-477)
|24
|=
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|8
|(-479)
|25
|=
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Yamaha Factory Racing (YZR-M1)
|6
|(-481)
|26
|=
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|1
|(-486)
Marc Marquez's win streak comes to an end at the hands of brother Alex Marquez in their home Barcelona MotoGP round.
The defeat means that Marc cannot mathematically win the 2025 riders' title next weekend in Misano.
^X Rider has improved X championship positions.
= Rider has the same championship position as previous race.
˅X Rider has dropped X championship positions.
* Rookie