2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Race Results
Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Hungarian Grand Prix, where David Alonso opened his Moto2 winning account after a three way final lap battle.
David Alonso picked up his first Moto2 win in thrilling fashion after an action packed battle to the line with Diogo Moreira and Manuel Gonzalez at Balaton Park, for round fourteen of the championship, the Moto2 Hungarian Grand Prix.
It had been Jake Dixon who took a early lead, with first Gonzalez, then polesitter Moreira tucked in behind, while Alonso was going backward from eighth on the grid to tenth.
As Moreira took over out front, the CFMoto Inde Aspar rider started his run forward, up to sixth by lap eleven, with the leaders in his sights.
The #80 kept pushing forward and was soon up to fourth, passing Dixon for third with just three laps left to make the gap to the leaders.
There was no stopping Alonso, who powered int second at turn one on the penultimate lap, with the leader Gonzalez in his sights.
Stalking behind, the move came in turn nine, with Alonso then paying back the blocks he had been receiving to stay ahead. Moreira saw his chance and bullied his way through at the same time.
The final bus stop section saw Alonso wide, but with enough of an advantage as they arrived three abreast to the finishing straight to lead over the line by 0.174s.
It is not only Alonso’s first Mot2 win, but also the first time a Colombian has taken victory in the class.
Austrian race winner Moreira was not willing to let go of second, pulling his Italtrans bike in front of Gonzalez, much to the annoyance of the Spaniard, gesturing with his hands behind.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP bike took damage from that contact with the Brazilian, parked in the third spot in parc ferme with damage to the rear brake and clutch.
Dixon finished fourth after spending most of the race on a track limits warning, needing the Brit to sow caution, but just 0.876s off Alonso after an improved race for the Elf Marc VDS rider, the top finishing Boscoscuro rider.
Collin Veijer gave a strong account of himself, taking advantage of the level playing field of a new track to sine, taking his best finish in fifth in his rookie year for Red Bull KTM Ajo.
Aron Canet started strongly, but the battered and bruised Fantic rider struggled to keep pace with the leaders over 22 laps , finishing a solid sixth.
Adrian Huertas was also enjoying a new track, the Italtrans rider had a strong weekend, picking up his best result by far since joining Moto2, in seventh
The Spaniard was clear of eighth placed Filip Salac on the second Marc VDS bike, in turn holding his own advantage over Daniel Holgado in ninth on the second Aspr bike.
Izan Ortola was a lonely tenth for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI.
|2025 Hungary Moto2 - Race Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|37m 18.405s
|2
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.174s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.305s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.876s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.344s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+2.608s
|7
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+3.984s
|8
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+6.462s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+8.126s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+9.015s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+11.696s
|12
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+14.240s
|13
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+14.639s
|14
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+14.919s
|15
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+15.626s
|16
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+17.333s
|17
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+18.130s
|18
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+20.438s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+22.834s
|20
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+26.552s
|21
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+55.534s
|22
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|DNF
|23
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|24
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|25
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|DNF
|26
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|DNF
Marcos Ramirez also held clear air in eleventh for American Racing. The next battle on track was won by Barry Baltus in twelfth for Fantic Racing Lino Sonego, holding off Zonta van den Goorbergh, who slipped back rapidly from his front row start to 13th.
The remaining points on offer went to Albert Arenas in 14th for Gresini and 15th placed Toni Arbolino on the Blu Cru Pramac bike.
Crashes, Injuries and Replacements
Arenas made a comeback into the points after being caught up in a huge firs corner crash, staying upright after contact from Sergio Garcia, in turn catching Darryn Binder, causing a ripple effect which saw the South African out of the race, along with Yuki Kunii, Unai Orradre and Celestino Vietti, who re-joined but later retired from the race.
Long lap penalties ended the hopes of several riders - Izan Guevara made up nine places on lap one, but was deemed to have made a jump start, earning a double long lap penalty - one of those was judged not to have been completed correctly so another long lap penalty was added, all contributing to the Pramac rider finishing 23rd.
Daniel Munoz -back in at Red Bull KTM Ajo for Deniz Oncu - breached track limits once too often so went around the long lap loop on his way to 20th, with Joe Roberts receiving he same punishment, placing one spot higher in 19th.
Alonso Lopez and Ayumu Sasaki crashed out of contention.
Sergio Garcia was replacing the injured Senna Agius on the second Dynavolt bike, finishing 16th in his first race on a Kalex.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (22st) also returned, sitting in again for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
Championship Points
Gonzalez retains overall control of the Moto2 standings on 204, increasing his gap from 19 to 25 over Canet on 179, but with Moreira catching on 173.
Alonso moved onto 68 after his win, but Holgado remains top rookie overall taking his tally to 89 points.