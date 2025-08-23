2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 14) where Diogo Moreira kept his strong form going with a fourth pole position.
Qualifying for Moto2, as they prepared for the first race at a new track to the championship, Balaton Park, saw Diogo Moreira rise to the top of the timesheets early in the session and not need to improve as he held on to pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.
The Italtrans rider was fastest on Friday, building on his race win in Austria last weekend, leading the way into Q2.
The opening minutes of Q2 saw championship leader Manuel Gonzalez ahead before Moreira hit he top of the standings heading into the remaining seven minutes. That lap of 1m 40.380s was a new record - with no improvements needed for the Brazilin to hold his fourth pole position of the season.
The riders behind came close to the lead time.
Nearest was Zonta van den Goorbergh, who had moved through Q1 just before with the top time and kept his momentum going, improving further and with extra track knowledge, improving to ride from ninth to second solo in the closing minutes - just 0.050s in a close session.
Gonzalez did improve again, and it was just enough to hold onto a front row start for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, himself just 0.083s from the pole time.
It was Jake Dixon brining the late pressure, hunting for pole on his last run. A final push from the Elf Marc VDS rider and his team sae him just a thousandth behind Gonzalez after moving up from 14th to fourth on an electric final lap, to be the best placed Boscoscuro on the grid.
Collin Veijer was running solo and revelling in a track that was unfamiliar to all, using the chance to shine as top rookie after he shaved his time down with a lap that initially saw him third, only dropping to fifth by the end of the session for Red Bull KTM rider, stepping up for the team in the absence of Deniz Oncu.
Aron Canet topped FP2 with what was then another record lap, needed a late burst of speed to escape Q1 and was again needing another last minute push to rise up the order, his final lap this time taking the Fantic rider to sixth on the grid.
Daniel Holgado won the battle of the Aspar rookies in seventh, just ahead of teammate David Alonso in eighth.
Ayumu Sasaki was also enjoying the new track, his strong weekend continued, earning an ninth placed start on the RW - Idrofoglia bike.
Filip Salac was heading in the opposite direction, struggling as the margins between the riders diminished to find the tenths to get ahead, leaving the second Marc VDS bike to complete the top ten.
|2025 Hungary Moto2 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 40.380s
|2
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.050s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.082s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.083s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.137s
|6
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.255s
|7
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.275s
|8
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.357s
|9
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.452s
|10
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.462s
|11
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.483s
|12
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.490s
|13
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.505s
|14
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.577s
|15
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.588s
|16
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.638s
|17
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.723s
|18
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.766s
|Q1
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|1m 41.199s
|20
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|1m 41.230s
|21
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 41.276s
|22
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.306s
|23
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.425s
|24
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|1m 41.573s
|25
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1m 41.883s
|26
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|1m 41.993s
|27
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 42.064s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|1 42.465s
Both eleventh placed Marcos Ramirez and twelfth placed rookie Adrian Huertas were also within half a second of the new record time, with Ramirez’s American Racing teammate Joe Roberts the first rider outside in 13th - the Californian was limited for tyre choice after pushing to move beyond Q1.
Q1 - van den Goorbergh surprises with top time.
The first half of qualifying saw van den Goorbergh get to grips with the track, to finish with the top time in the session.
Canet needed another late push to ensure progress, which he again pulled out having lead briefly before Barry Baltus (15th) took over, only for the Netherlands rider to move back to the top of the standings.
They both progressed, with the final Q2 spot going to Roberts.
Jorge Navarro just missed out on the Forward bike in another tight session, finishing fifth - for 19th on the grid.
Daniel Munoz (20th), was back in at Red Bull KTM Ajo for Oncu, who continues his recovery.
The close nature of the session meant many riders considered big names did not progress and will be further down the grid - Tony Arbolino is 22nd, Celestino Vietti 23rd with Albert Arenas 24th s they strugled to get to grips with the new circuit.
Sergio Garcia made a return to the paddock in Hungary as a replacement rider, in for Senna Agius at Dynavolt after his huge fall at the startc of the Austrian race. His first time on a Kalex saw him 13th (27th overall).
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) also returned, sitting in again for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.