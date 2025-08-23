2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 14) where Diogo Moreira kept his strong form going with a fourth pole position.

Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Hungary, 2025
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Hungary, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for Moto2, as they prepared for the first race at a new track to the championship, Balaton Park,  saw Diogo Moreira rise to the top of the timesheets early in the session and not need to improve as he held on to pole position for the Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.

The Italtrans rider was fastest on Friday, building on his race win in Austria last weekend, leading the way into Q2.

The opening minutes of Q2 saw championship leader Manuel Gonzalez ahead before Moreira hit he top of the standings heading into the remaining seven minutes. That lap of 1m 40.380s was a new record - with no improvements needed for the Brazilin to hold his fourth pole position of the season.

The riders behind came close to the lead time. 

Nearest was Zonta van den Goorbergh, who had moved through Q1 just before with the top time and kept his momentum going, improving further and with extra track knowledge, improving to ride from ninth to second solo in the closing minutes - just 0.050s in a close session.

Gonzalez did improve again, and it was just enough to hold onto a front row start for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP, himself just 0.083s from the pole time.

It was Jake Dixon brining the late pressure, hunting for pole on his last run. A final push from the Elf Marc VDS rider and his team sae him just a thousandth behind Gonzalez after moving up from 14th to fourth on an electric final lap, to be the best placed Boscoscuro on the grid.

Collin Veijer was running solo and revelling in a track that was unfamiliar to all, using the chance to shine as top rookie after he shaved his time down with a lap that initially saw him third, only dropping to fifth by the end of the session for Red Bull KTM rider, stepping up for the team in the absence of Deniz Oncu.

Aron Canet topped FP2 with what was then another record lap, needed a late burst of speed to escape Q1 and was again needing another last minute push to rise up the order, his final lap this time taking the Fantic rider to sixth on the grid.

Daniel Holgado won the battle of the Aspar rookies in seventh, just ahead of teammate David Alonso in eighth.

Ayumu Sasaki was also enjoying the new track, his strong weekend continued, earning an ninth placed start on the RW - Idrofoglia bike.

Filip Salac was heading in the opposite direction, struggling as the margins between the riders diminished to find the tenths to get ahead, leaving the second Marc VDS bike to complete the top ten. 

2025 Hungary  Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 40.380s
2Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.050s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.082s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.083s
5Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.137s
6Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.255s
7Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.275s
8David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.357s
9Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.452s
10Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.462s
11Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.483s
12Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.490s
13Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.505s
14Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.577s
15Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.588s
16Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.638s
17Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.723s
18Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.766s
Q1
19Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 41.199s
20Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)1m 41.230s
21Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 41.276s
22Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)1m 41.306s
23Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)1m 41.425s
24Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 41.573s
25Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 41.883s
26Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 41.993s
27Sergio GarciaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 42.064s
28Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1 42.465s

Both eleventh placed Marcos Ramirez and twelfth placed rookie Adrian Huertas were also within half a second of the new record time, with Ramirez’s American Racing teammate Joe Roberts the first rider outside in 13th - the Californian was limited for tyre choice after pushing to move beyond Q1.

Q1 - van den Goorbergh surprises with top time.

The first half of qualifying saw van den Goorbergh get to grips with the track, to finish with the top time in the session.

Canet needed another late push to ensure progress, which he again pulled out having lead briefly before Barry Baltus (15th) took over, only for the Netherlands rider to move back to the top of the standings.

They both progressed, with the final Q2 spot going to Roberts.

Jorge Navarro just missed out on the Forward bike in another tight session, finishing fifth - for 19th on the grid.

Daniel Munoz (20th), was back in at Red Bull KTM Ajo for Oncu, who continues his recovery.

The close nature of the session meant many riders considered big names did not progress and will be further down the grid - Tony Arbolino is 22nd, Celestino Vietti 23rd with Albert Arenas 24th s they strugled to get to grips with the new circuit.

Sergio Garcia made a return to the paddock in Hungary as a replacement rider, in for Senna Agius at Dynavolt after his huge fall at the startc of the Austrian race. His first time on a Kalex saw him 13th (27th overall).

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th) also returned, sitting in again for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
 

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
Zak Brown proved right after “a year ago we questioned” his McLaren idea
1h ago
Zak Brown
RR Results
Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Saturday)
1h ago
2025 Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Manx Grand Prix.
MotoGP Results
Hungary Sprint Race: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Marc Marquez dominates Balaton sprint
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Hungarian MotoGP, Balaton Park - Sprint Race Results
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Bastianini, Quartararo, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP Sprint

More News

Moto2 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Qualifying Results
1h ago
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, Pole Position, Hungary, 2025
MotoGP
2025 Hungarian MotoGP: Sprint LIVE UPDATES
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Explained: Eddie Jordan drew ‘nervous laugh’ from Toto Wolff and Christian Horner
3h ago
Eddie Jordan
Moto3 Results
2025 Hungarian Moto3 - Qualifying Results
3h ago
Maximo Quiles, Pole Position, qualifying, Moto3, 2025, Hungary
RR News
Fundraiser started for injured Manx Grand Prix rider
4h ago
Garry Broughton's Kawasaki Z650 for Manx Grand Prix. Credit: Facebook/Garry Broughton.