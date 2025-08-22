2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Diogo Moreira lead the way into Q2 after topping Friday Practice on the opening day of the Moto2 Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.

The new track meant new records and Moto2’s is now held by the Brazilian as he dropped his time to a 1m 41.213s new best in the second session to lead the riders who will move straight to Q2, recovering from an early fall.

Though the Italtrans rider, who was the winner last time out in Austria, lead for much of the session, it was tight at the top - Filip Salac was in the 14th placed danger spot when he fought back to set the second fastest time, just 0.172s slower in a session where all of the top 24 were within a second of Moreira’s lap.

The Elf Marc VDS rider was the top Boscoscuro, but it was another Kalex right behind, with just four thousandths between the Czech rider and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who was third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP in the close session.



Rookie Adrian Huertas continued to build on a strong FP1, for his best opening day since joining the class, a strong solo lap this time taking the Italtrans rider to fourth.

Alonso Lopez survived having the door shut in front on track by Albert Arenas, pushing him out wide, to bounce back and set the fifth quickest time for Sync SpeedRS, leading the way for the team.

The new track levelled matters as, as with Moto3, that again allowed the rookies to shine - David Alonso was sixth for Aspar, just quicker than the solo effort of Collin Veijer for Red Bull KTM Ajo in seventh, with Ivan Ortola eighth for QJMotor -Frinsa -MSI.

Izan Guevera was a solid ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Ayumu Sasaki bouncing back for a place inside the top ten for RW - Idrofoglia.



2025 Hungary Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 41.213s 2 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.172s 3 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.176s 4 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.186s 5 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.212s 6 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.288s 7 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.355s 8 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.358s 9 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.364s 10 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.379s 11 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.425s 12 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.426s 13 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.443s 14 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.537s 15 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.608s 16 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.634s 17 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.640s 18 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.661s 19 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.663s 20 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.671s 21 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.676s 22 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.726s 23 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.729s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.999s 25 Sergio Garcia SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +1.231s 26 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.319s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.602s 28 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +2.377s

Daniel Holgado finished Friday eleventh quickest, while Jake Dixon fought his way back into the top fourteen after several laps stuck in traffic, notably behind a struggling Aron Canet, for a late rise to twelfth.

The final Q2 spots went to Marcos Ramirez in 13th as the best of the American Racing runners, with Alex Escrig improving massively on his FP1 placing of 25th for 14th - the best of the Forward bikes at the end of the first day and still only half a second off the top time.

Arenas just missed out, despite improving on his last run, in 15th for Italjet Gresini.

Q1 will be loaded with talent with the likes of Tony Arbolino (17th), Joe Roberts (20th), Canet (21st), faller Celestino Vietti (22nd) and Barry Baltus (23rd) all looking to progress.



FP1 saw Gonzalez move to the top of the timesheets as the session neared conclusion, taking over from rookie Huertas, who found the new asphalt and windy conditions a strong leveller, allowing him to top the timesheets over the course of the session, finishing just 0.134s slower.

Salac completed the top three, as the best of the Boscoscuro riders. Moreira was third and Veijer continued his good run of form in fifth, just ahead of Dixon in sixth, one of many fallers in the session.

The Brit fell while pushing late in the session, in the gravel at turn thirteen with four minutes remaining. There was still time for more spills, with Alonso not heeding the warning wobbles before his off and a returning Sergio Garcia, replacing the injured Senna Aguis at Dynavolt was the last into the gravel.

Earlier there had been crashes for Ayumu Sasaki and Vietti.

Joining Garcia (25th) as a replacement rider, are Daniel Munoz (16th), back in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th), back in for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.

