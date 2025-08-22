2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix (Round 14) which saw Diogo Moreira fastest on the opening day of action.

Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025
© Gold & Goose

Diogo Moreira lead the way into Q2 after topping Friday Practice on the opening day of the Moto2 Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.

The new track meant new records and Moto2’s is now held by the Brazilian as he dropped his time to a 1m 41.213s new best in the second session to lead the riders who will move straight to Q2, recovering from an early fall.

Though the Italtrans rider, who was the winner last time out in Austria, lead for much of the session, it was tight at the top  - Filip Salac was in the 14th placed danger spot when he fought back to set the second fastest time, just 0.172s slower in a session where all of the top 24 were within a second of Moreira’s lap.

The Elf Marc VDS rider was the top Boscoscuro, but it was another Kalex right behind, with just four thousandths between the Czech rider and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who was third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP in the close session.
 

Rookie Adrian Huertas continued to build on a strong FP1, for his best opening day since joining the class, a strong solo lap this time taking the Italtrans rider to fourth.

Alonso Lopez survived having the door shut in front on track by Albert Arenas, pushing him out wide, to bounce back and set the fifth quickest time for Sync SpeedRS, leading the way for the team.

The new track levelled matters as, as with Moto3, that again allowed the rookies to shine - David Alonso was sixth for Aspar, just quicker than the solo effort of Collin Veijer for Red Bull KTM Ajo in seventh, with Ivan Ortola eighth for QJMotor -Frinsa -MSI.

Izan Guevera was a solid ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Ayumu Sasaki bouncing back for a place inside the  top ten for RW - Idrofoglia.
 

2025 Hungary  Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 41.213s
2Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.172s
3Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.176s
4Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.186s
5Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.212s
6David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.288s
7Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.355s
8Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.358s
9Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.364s
10Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.379s
11Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.425s
12Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.426s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.443s
14Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.537s
15Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.608s
16Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.634s
17Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.640s
18Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.661s
19Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.663s
20Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.671s
21Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.676s
22Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.726s
23Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.729s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.999s
25Sergio GarciaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.231s
26Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.319s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.602s
28Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.377s

Daniel Holgado finished Friday eleventh quickest, while Jake Dixon fought his way back into the top fourteen after several laps stuck in traffic, notably behind a struggling Aron Canet, for a late rise to twelfth.

The final Q2 spots went to Marcos Ramirez in 13th as the best of the American Racing runners, with Alex Escrig improving massively on his FP1 placing of 25th for 14th - the best of the Forward bikes at the end of the first day and still only half a second off the top time.

Arenas just missed out, despite improving on his last run, in 15th for Italjet Gresini.

Q1 will be loaded with talent with the likes of Tony Arbolino (17th), Joe Roberts (20th), Canet (21st), faller Celestino Vietti (22nd) and Barry Baltus (23rd) all looking to progress.


FP1 saw Gonzalez move to the top of the timesheets as the session neared conclusion, taking over from rookie Huertas, who found the new asphalt and windy conditions a strong leveller, allowing him to top the timesheets over the course of the session, finishing just 0.134s slower.

Salac completed the top three, as the best of the Boscoscuro riders. Moreira was third and Veijer continued his good run of form in fifth, just ahead of Dixon in sixth, one of many fallers in the session.

The Brit fell while pushing late in the session, in the gravel at turn thirteen with four minutes remaining. There was still time for more spills, with Alonso not heeding the warning wobbles before his off and a returning Sergio Garcia, replacing the injured Senna Aguis at Dynavolt was the last into the gravel.

Earlier there had been crashes for Ayumu Sasaki and Vietti.

Joining Garcia (25th) as a replacement rider, are Daniel Munoz (16th), back in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th), back in for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
 

2025 Hungary  Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 41.362s
2Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.134s
3Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.197s
4Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.461s
5Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.593s
6Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.719s
7Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.884s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.884s
9David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.986s
10Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.072s
11Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.081s
12Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+1.173s
13Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.183s
14Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.191s
15Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+1.206s
16Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.306s
17Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.321s
18Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+1.327s
19Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.336s
20Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+1.349s
21Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+1.353s
22Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+1.404s
23Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.577s
24Sergio GarciaSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+1.669s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.682s
26Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.764s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.301s
28Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+3.552s

