2025 Hungarian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Hungarian Grand Prix (Round 14) which saw Diogo Moreira fastest on the opening day of action.
Diogo Moreira lead the way into Q2 after topping Friday Practice on the opening day of the Moto2 Hungarian Grand Prix, round fourteen of the championship.
The new track meant new records and Moto2’s is now held by the Brazilian as he dropped his time to a 1m 41.213s new best in the second session to lead the riders who will move straight to Q2, recovering from an early fall.
Though the Italtrans rider, who was the winner last time out in Austria, lead for much of the session, it was tight at the top - Filip Salac was in the 14th placed danger spot when he fought back to set the second fastest time, just 0.172s slower in a session where all of the top 24 were within a second of Moreira’s lap.
The Elf Marc VDS rider was the top Boscoscuro, but it was another Kalex right behind, with just four thousandths between the Czech rider and championship leader Manuel Gonzalez, who was third for Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP in the close session.
Rookie Adrian Huertas continued to build on a strong FP1, for his best opening day since joining the class, a strong solo lap this time taking the Italtrans rider to fourth.
Alonso Lopez survived having the door shut in front on track by Albert Arenas, pushing him out wide, to bounce back and set the fifth quickest time for Sync SpeedRS, leading the way for the team.
The new track levelled matters as, as with Moto3, that again allowed the rookies to shine - David Alonso was sixth for Aspar, just quicker than the solo effort of Collin Veijer for Red Bull KTM Ajo in seventh, with Ivan Ortola eighth for QJMotor -Frinsa -MSI.
Izan Guevera was a solid ninth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Ayumu Sasaki bouncing back for a place inside the top ten for RW - Idrofoglia.
|2025 Hungary Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|1m 41.213s
|2
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.172s
|3
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.176s
|4
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.186s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.212s
|6
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.288s
|7
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.355s
|8
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.358s
|9
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.364s
|10
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.379s
|11
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.425s
|12
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.426s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.443s
|14
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.537s
|15
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.608s
|16
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.634s
|17
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.640s
|18
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.661s
|19
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.663s
|20
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.671s
|21
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.676s
|22
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.726s
|23
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.729s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.999s
|25
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.231s
|26
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.319s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.602s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.377s
Daniel Holgado finished Friday eleventh quickest, while Jake Dixon fought his way back into the top fourteen after several laps stuck in traffic, notably behind a struggling Aron Canet, for a late rise to twelfth.
The final Q2 spots went to Marcos Ramirez in 13th as the best of the American Racing runners, with Alex Escrig improving massively on his FP1 placing of 25th for 14th - the best of the Forward bikes at the end of the first day and still only half a second off the top time.
Arenas just missed out, despite improving on his last run, in 15th for Italjet Gresini.
Q1 will be loaded with talent with the likes of Tony Arbolino (17th), Joe Roberts (20th), Canet (21st), faller Celestino Vietti (22nd) and Barry Baltus (23rd) all looking to progress.
FP1 saw Gonzalez move to the top of the timesheets as the session neared conclusion, taking over from rookie Huertas, who found the new asphalt and windy conditions a strong leveller, allowing him to top the timesheets over the course of the session, finishing just 0.134s slower.
Salac completed the top three, as the best of the Boscoscuro riders. Moreira was third and Veijer continued his good run of form in fifth, just ahead of Dixon in sixth, one of many fallers in the session.
The Brit fell while pushing late in the session, in the gravel at turn thirteen with four minutes remaining. There was still time for more spills, with Alonso not heeding the warning wobbles before his off and a returning Sergio Garcia, replacing the injured Senna Aguis at Dynavolt was the last into the gravel.
Earlier there had been crashes for Ayumu Sasaki and Vietti.
Joining Garcia (25th) as a replacement rider, are Daniel Munoz (16th), back in for Deniz Oncu at Red Bull KTM Ajo, and Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (28th), back in for Mario Aji with Idemitsu Honda Team Asia.
|2025 Hungary Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 41.362s
|2
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.134s
|3
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.197s
|4
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.461s
|5
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.593s
|6
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.719s
|7
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.884s
|8
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.884s
|9
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.986s
|10
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.072s
|11
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.081s
|12
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+1.173s
|13
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.183s
|14
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.191s
|15
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+1.206s
|16
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.306s
|17
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.321s
|18
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.327s
|19
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.336s
|20
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+1.349s
|21
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+1.353s
|22
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+1.404s
|23
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.577s
|24
|Sergio Garcia
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+1.669s
|25
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.682s
|26
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.764s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.301s
|28
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+3.552s