Ex-Moto2 title contender secures move to return to class in 2026

Gresini has announced it’s 2026 Moto2 line-up with Sergio Garcia making his return to the class.

Gresini's MotoGP line-up for 2026 is already secured with Alex Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer – both of whom have scored multiple podiums in the 2025 season – set to stay with the Italian satellite Ducati squad.

In Moto2, though, it’s all change for Gresini Racing, who will welcome Sergio Garcia and Alonso Lopez in 2026.

The two Spanish riders were previously teammates at the Estrella Galicia 0,0 Honda team in Moto3 back in 2019, but have taken very different paths to 2026.

Garcia remained in Moto3 until 2022, when he finished runner-up to Izan Guevara in the riders’ standings before moving up to the intermediate class in 2023 with the Pons team.

The Valencian won two races in 2024 with the MT Helmets MSi team, but lost his form in the middle of the year and never recovered it.

Garcia started the 2025 season injured and didn’t race until round four in Qatar. He scored points only once in the four races he contested, finishing 15th in Aragon – his final race before splitting with the QJMotor Frinsa MSi team.

The Spanish rider is also competing this weekend at the Hungarian Grand Prix in the Moto2 class at the IntactGP squad, where he will partner current points leader Manuel Gonzalez as he replaces Senna Agius – the Australian injured after his crash on the opening lap in Austria last Sunday (17 August).

Lopez, on the other hand, came to the Moto2 World Championship from the European Championship. He joined that with the Team Ciatti squad at the beginning of 2021, got handsomely beaten to the title by the aforementioned Aldeguer that year, but then started the 2022 season with such success that he was signed by the Speed Up team to replace Romano Fenati in the World Championship from the French Grand Prix.

Lopez has won three grands prix with the Speed Up team, now SpeedRS, since 2022 but has never been able to put together a consistent championship challenge.

The move to Gresini will make 2026 the first season in Lopez’s career that he has raced a Kalex Moto2 frame. Garcia raced a Kalex in 2023 with Pons before switching to Boscoscuro with MSi in 2024.

Gresini’s move to capture the two Spaniards leaves its current riders – Darryn Binder and Albert Arenas – without rides for 2026 at present.