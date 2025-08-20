Moto2 team set for double change in 2026 amid Deniz Oncu rumours

Deniz Oncu has been linked with a move to the Marc VDS team in Moto2.

Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Marc VDS could be set for a double change in its rider line-up for the 2026 Moto2 season, with Deniz Oncu now linked with a switch to the Belgian squad.

Oncu moved up to Moto2 for the 2024 season with the Red Bull KTM Ajo squad, but is set to be squeezed out in favour of current Moto3 points leader Jose Antonio Rueda in 2026.

The Turkish rider has won twice in 2025 and is therefore a desirable rider in the intermediate grand prix category for next season – even among the category’s most established teams.

According to Sky Sport Italy, Oncu is due to be revealed as a Marc VDS rider in the 2026 Moto2 World Championship, but the Belgian team is holding off on its announcement until the Turkish rider recovers from the injuries he sustained pre-Austria in training.

Oncu’s time with Red Bull KTM Ajo means his entire Moto2 career has been spent on Kalex chassis and with WP suspension. A Marc VDS move would therefore create the same technical changes that Celestino Vietti and Jake Dixon have dealt with this year – moving to Ohlins suspension and the Boscoscuro chassis.

For Marc VDS, capturing Oncu would mean an all-new rider line-up for the 2026 Moto2 season, having already announced Aron Canet as one of its riders for next season during the Austrian MotoGP weekend.

It will mean, therefore, that both Filip Salac and Jake Dixon will leave the team. Neither rider has their future publicly secure yet, but Dixon is expected to join Honda in World Superbike for 2026.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jack Miller breathes sigh of relief, Yamaha miss out on signing his replacement
22m ago
Jack Miller, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Cadillac near Valtteri Bottas deal, "F1 drivers the least of their problems"
28m ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 Feature
Five F1 rule changes which would cause a drastic shake-up
41m ago
McLaren, Ferrari
F1 News
I drove three F1 races for Red Bull, but Yuki Tsunoda has 'worst performance ever'
42m ago
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull
F1 News
Toto Wolff “hated” negotiating with Lewis Hamilton because of one "problem"
57m ago
Toto Wolff and Lewis Hamilton

More News

MotoGP News
MotoGP legend hails Marc Marquez’s ‘courage’ to ‘refuse a lot of money’
58m ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
Moto2 News
Moto2 team set for double change in 2026 amid Deniz Oncu rumours
1h ago
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Can Kimi Antonelli break this Lewis Hamilton F1 record by the end of the season?
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and Kimi Antonelli
BSB News
Danny Kent puts faith in a Yamaha test for “challenging” Cadwell Park BSB
1h ago
Danny Kent, 2025 Thruxton BSB. Credit: Ian Hopgood Photography.
RR News
“Heartbroken” Manx GP racer feels like he has “let down” his team after crash
1h ago
Manx GP