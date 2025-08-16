Aron Canet 2026 saga ends as contract signed to join new Moto2 team

Aron Canet has signed for the Marc VDS team for the 2026 season.

Marc van der Straten, Aron Canet. Credit: Marc VDS.
Marc van der Straten, Aron Canet. Credit: Marc VDS.

Marc VDS has announced the signing of Aron Canet for the 2026 season on a multi-year contract.

The statement announcing the signature of the Spanish rider from Marc VDS only mentions that he will join the “Elf Marc VDS project starting from 2026”, with no specific mention of Moto2, although with the team expected to only field one bike in WorldSBK next year, to be piloted by Sam Lowes.

The Belgian team will be Canet’s fourth in the intermediate grand prix class, after riding for Aspar, Pons, and now the Fantic squad. It’s a move that will mean a return to the Boscoscuro chassis, which the Valencian last rode in 2021 with the Aspar squad.

Canet currently sits second in the 2025 Moto2 riders’ standings, 25 points behind Manuel Gonzalez ahead of this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix. The 2026 season will be the 25-year-old’s eighth in the Moto2 World Championship.

Canet is expected to replace Jake Dixon in the Belgian team’s Moto2 squad, with the British rider expected to join Honda’s World Superbike project next season although his departure from Marc VDS has not yet been confirmed.

Canet himself was rumoured to be heading to WorldSBK in 2026 with BMW, which recently signed Danilo Petrucci to replace the MotoGP-bound Toprak Razgatlioglu. The confirmation of Canet’s non-arrival at BMW for next year theoretically strengthens the position of Michael van der Mark in the Bavarian squad, although a renewal for the Dutchman has not yet been signed and is not a certainty.

Although he will not be heading there for next season, Canet’s move within Moto2 keeps the WorldSBK door open for him beyond next year thanks to Marc VDS’s presence in the production derivative paddock, where in 2026 it contest its third season with the Ducati Panigale and the aforementioned Lowes.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Thunderstorm threat for Austrian MotoGP Sprint: “We hope it’s a dry one”
6m ago
Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
KTM RC16 races world’s fastest drone at Austrian MotoGP circuit
26m ago
Jonas Folger at Red Bull Ring on KTM RC16. Credit: Red Bull Motorsports/Instagram.
MotoGP News
Is Alex Marquez set for a factory Ducati bike upgrade for MotoGP 2026?
1h ago
Alex Marquez, Gresini Ducati, 2025 German MotoGP
F1 News
My dad is also an F1 legend, but Max Verstappen turned to "steel" by his father
1h ago
Jos and Max Verstappen
F1 News
Williams reveal three behind-the-scenes secrets key to best-of-rest status
1h ago
Alex Albon and Carlos Sainz, Williams

More News

MotoGP News
Aprilia credits Valentino Rossi for Marco Bezzecchi’s ‘unexpected’ Austria MotoGP pole
1h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Maverick Vinales ruled out of Austrian MotoGP after qualifying last
1h ago
Maverick Vinales, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marco Bezzecchi takes surprise pole as Marc Marquez crashes
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
BTCC News
Ingram quickest in opening Knockhill practice, PMR hit the track
1h ago
Tom Ingram - Team Vertu
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Full Qualifying Results
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 Austrian MotoGP