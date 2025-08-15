2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 13) where Manuel Gonzalez signed off on Friday with a new lap record.
Manuel Gonzalez turned up the pace to lead the riders into Q2 after he finished Friday Practice ahead for the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.
The title leader took a while to get up to speed, taking over from long term leader Aron Canet heading into the final few minutes of the session.
The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had fallen to sixth before bouncing back with a new lap record of 1m 33.290s.
That lap held firm until the clock hit zero, seeing the Spaniard move to qualifying with the top time.
Canet had also slipped down the timesheets before closing the session with a pair of personal best laps, the latter taking his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike back to second, just 0.013s behind in a close Practice, which saw all the top seven dip under the old 2024 record, which itself had already fallen to Filip Salac in FP1.
After holding a huge save early in Practice Ivan Ortola was top rookie in third, the best of the Boscoscuro riders for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, having improved from fourth behind Gonzalez as he set the session topping lap.
- 2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
- MotoGP announces 2026 calendar for unique new support class
Celestino Vietti set a string of similar laps, the best taking him to to fourth for Sync SpeedUp.
Salac had led the way in FP1 but his time in the afternoon was only strong enough for fifth as the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders on Friday.
Diogo Moreira was languishing down in 21st heading into the dying moments of Practice. A first improvement pushed his Italtrans bike from 21st to 16th. There was time for one more run at a lap - which saw him chasing down the #19 bike ahead as a marker, climbing to a much more secure sixth.
Marcos Ramirez was also making late progress to be the top American Racing bike in seventh. His teammate Joe Roberts had topped Friday last time out in Brno and went on to win the race, but at the Red Bull Ring the Californian was 15th - still just under half a second off the lead time.
Between them Tony Arbolino held onto eighth after a late off at turn one from his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Daniel Holgado the best of the rookie Aspar duo in ninth.
Albert Arenas completed the session in the top ten for Italjet Gresini, despite an early issue where he was frustrated by being sat up by a slow Gonzalez ahead, with a fall at turn seven seeing him roll through the gravel.
|2025 Austria Moto2 - Practice (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|1m 33.290s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.013s
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.077s
|4
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.083s
|5
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.149s
|6
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.196s
|7
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.213s
|8
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.280s
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.305s
|10
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.325s
|11
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.393s
|12
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.412s
|13
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.426s
|14
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.455s
|15
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.460s
|16
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.485s
|17
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+0.497s
|18
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.604s
|19
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.617s
|20
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.620s
|21
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.719s
|22
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.763s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.790s
|24
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.897s
|25
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.996s
|26
|Matteo Pasini
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)
|+1.048s
|27
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.579s
|28
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+1.606s
|29
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+1.960s
Alonso Lopez looked close to his best in eleventh on the second SpeedRS bike, with Senna Agius twelfth on the other Dynavolt entry also going directly to Q2 along with Izan Guevara in 13th for Pramac and Barry Baltus for Fantic.
Both Roberts and Collin Veijer improved on their last laps, but still missed out, finishing Practice 15th and 16th respectively.
It will be a stacked Q1 to progress from with David Alonso also needing to move through the session if he hopes to progress up the grid after running across the grass towards then end of the session, bringing out the yellow flags.
The flags were busy in Moto2 with Jake Dixon (21st) also needing assistance after he ran straight on at turn 4, stuck over by the wall.
Alex Escrig as the best of the Forward bikes in 19th.
FP1 saw the riders shake off any rustiness rapidly, with the lap record already lowered by Salac, with a best to open the day of 1m 33.427s.
Canet was close behind, with a late lap from rookie Alonso powering him inside the top three.
Dixon and a back on form Lopez completed the tentative top five.
Guevara crashed at turn ten after clipping the kerb, walking off holding his wrist after the fall.
There are several personnel changes ahead of the Spielberg round.
Eric Fernandez is out and Unai Orradre (28th) in at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, at the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.
Mattia Pasini (26th) returned for another wildcard ride, again with Fantic Racing Redemption.
Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (29th) is the latest ride to fill in for Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.
Daniel Munoz (20th) is also making a Moto2 return - the highest placing of the stand-in riders, he is in for the injured Deniz Oncu who had a training accident between rounds, ahead of the Red Bull KTM Ajo teams home race.
|2025 Austria Moto2 - Free Practice (1) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Filip Salac
|CZE
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|1m 33.427s
|2
|Aron Canet
|SPA
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)
|+0.088s
|3
|David Alonso
|COL
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.134s
|4
|Jake Dixon
|GBR
|Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)
|+0.297s
|5
|Alonso Lopez
|SPA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.302s
|6
|Manuel Gonzalez
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.377s
|7
|Celestino Vietti
|ITA
|Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)
|+0.379s
|8
|Senna Agius
|AUS
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)
|+0.445s
|9
|Albert Arenas
|SPA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+0.446s
|10
|Daniel Holgado
|SPA
|CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)
|+0.461s
|11
|Barry Baltus
|BEL
|Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)
|+0.505s
|12
|Tony Arbolino
|ITA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.699s
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|BRA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.693s
|14
|Izan Guevara
|SPA
|BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)
|+0.620s
|15
|Ivan Ortola
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+0.664s
|16
|Collin Veijer
|NED
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.743s
|17
|Daniel Munoz
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)
|+0.835s
|18
|Marcos Ramirez
|SPA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.853s
|19
|Joe Roberts
|USA
|OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)
|+0.875s
|20
|Alex Escrig
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+0.890s
|21
|Adrian Huertas
|SPA
|Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex)
|+1.139s
|22
|Darryn Binder
|RSA
|Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)
|+1.253s
|23
|Jorge Navarro
|SPA
|KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)
|+1.371s
|24
|Ayumu Sasaki
|JPN
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.367s
|25
|Matteo Pasini
|ITA
|Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)
|+1.401s
|26
|Zonta van den Goorbergh
|NED
|RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)
|+1.584s
|27
|Nakarin Atiratphuvapat
|THA
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.135s
|28
|Yuki Kunii
|JPN
|IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)
|+2.493s
|29
|Unai Orradre
|SPA
|QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)
|+2.675s