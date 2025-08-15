2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Manuel Gonzalez turned up the pace to lead the riders into Q2 after he finished Friday Practice ahead for the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.

The title leader took a while to get up to speed, taking over from long term leader Aron Canet heading into the final few minutes of the session.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had fallen to sixth before bouncing back with a new lap record of 1m 33.290s.

That lap held firm until the clock hit zero, seeing the Spaniard move to qualifying with the top time.

Canet had also slipped down the timesheets before closing the session with a pair of personal best laps, the latter taking his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike back to second, just 0.013s behind in a close Practice, which saw all the top seven dip under the old 2024 record, which itself had already fallen to Filip Salac in FP1.

After holding a huge save early in Practice Ivan Ortola was top rookie in third, the best of the Boscoscuro riders for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, having improved from fourth behind Gonzalez as he set the session topping lap.

Celestino Vietti set a string of similar laps, the best taking him to to fourth for Sync SpeedUp.

Salac had led the way in FP1 but his time in the afternoon was only strong enough for fifth as the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders on Friday.

Diogo Moreira was languishing down in 21st heading into the dying moments of Practice. A first improvement pushed his Italtrans bike from 21st to 16th. There was time for one more run at a lap - which saw him chasing down the #19 bike ahead as a marker, climbing to a much more secure sixth.

Marcos Ramirez was also making late progress to be the top American Racing bike in seventh. His teammate Joe Roberts had topped Friday last time out in Brno and went on to win the race, but at the Red Bull Ring the Californian was 15th - still just under half a second off the lead time.

Between them Tony Arbolino held onto eighth after a late off at turn one from his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Daniel Holgado the best of the rookie Aspar duo in ninth.

Albert Arenas completed the session in the top ten for Italjet Gresini, despite an early issue where he was frustrated by being sat up by a slow Gonzalez ahead, with a fall at turn seven seeing him roll through the gravel.

2025 Austria Moto2 - Practice (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 33.290s 2 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.013s 3 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.077s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.083s 5 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.149s 6 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.196s 7 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.213s 8 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.280s 9 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.305s 10 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.325s 11 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.393s 12 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.412s 13 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.426s 14 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.455s 15 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.460s 16 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.485s 17 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.497s 18 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.604s 19 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.617s 20 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.620s 21 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +0.719s 22 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.763s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) +0.790s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.897s 25 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.996s 26 Matteo Pasini ITA Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex) +1.048s 27 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.579s 28 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) +1.606s 29 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) +1.960s

Alonso Lopez looked close to his best in eleventh on the second SpeedRS bike, with Senna Agius twelfth on the other Dynavolt entry also going directly to Q2 along with Izan Guevara in 13th for Pramac and Barry Baltus for Fantic.

Both Roberts and Collin Veijer improved on their last laps, but still missed out, finishing Practice 15th and 16th respectively.

It will be a stacked Q1 to progress from with David Alonso also needing to move through the session if he hopes to progress up the grid after running across the grass towards then end of the session, bringing out the yellow flags.

The flags were busy in Moto2 with Jake Dixon (21st) also needing assistance after he ran straight on at turn 4, stuck over by the wall.

Alex Escrig as the best of the Forward bikes in 19th.

FP1 saw the riders shake off any rustiness rapidly, with the lap record already lowered by Salac, with a best to open the day of 1m 33.427s.

Canet was close behind, with a late lap from rookie Alonso powering him inside the top three.

Dixon and a back on form Lopez completed the tentative top five.

Guevara crashed at turn ten after clipping the kerb, walking off holding his wrist after the fall.

There are several personnel changes ahead of the Spielberg round.

Eric Fernandez is out and Unai Orradre (28th) in at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, at the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.

Mattia Pasini (26th) returned for another wildcard ride, again with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (29th) is the latest ride to fill in for Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.

Daniel Munoz (20th) is also making a Moto2 return - the highest placing of the stand-in riders, he is in for the injured Deniz Oncu who had a training accident between rounds, ahead of the Red Bull KTM Ajo teams home race.