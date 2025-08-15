2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results

Friday practice results from the Moto2 2025 Austrian Grand Prix (Round 13) where Manuel Gonzalez signed off on Friday with a new lap record.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025
Manuel Gonzalez turned up the pace to lead the riders into Q2 after he finished Friday Practice ahead for the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.

The title leader took a while to get up to speed, taking over from long term leader Aron Canet heading into the final few minutes of the session.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had fallen to sixth before bouncing back with a new lap record of 1m 33.290s.

That lap held firm until the clock hit zero, seeing the Spaniard move to qualifying with the top time.

Canet had also slipped down the timesheets before closing the session with a pair of personal best laps, the latter taking his Fantic Racing Lino Sonego bike back to second, just 0.013s behind in a close Practice, which saw all the top seven dip under the old 2024 record, which itself had already fallen to Filip Salac in FP1.

After holding a huge save early in Practice Ivan Ortola was top rookie in third, the best of the Boscoscuro riders for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, having improved from fourth behind Gonzalez as he set the session topping lap.

Celestino Vietti set a string of similar laps, the best taking him to to fourth for Sync SpeedUp.

Salac had led the way in FP1 but his time in the afternoon was only strong enough for fifth as the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders on Friday.

Diogo Moreira was languishing down in 21st heading into the dying moments of Practice. A first improvement pushed his Italtrans bike from 21st to 16th. There was time for one more run at a lap - which saw him chasing down the #19 bike ahead as a marker, climbing to a much more secure sixth.

Marcos Ramirez was also making late progress to be the top American Racing bike in seventh. His teammate Joe Roberts had topped Friday last time out in Brno and went on to win the race, but at the Red Bull Ring the Californian was 15th  - still just under half a second off the lead time.

Between them Tony Arbolino held onto eighth after a late off at turn one from his Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha, with Daniel Holgado the best of the rookie Aspar duo in ninth.

Albert Arenas completed the session in the top ten for Italjet Gresini, despite an early issue where he was frustrated by being sat up by a slow Gonzalez ahead, with a fall at turn seven seeing him roll through the gravel.

2025 Austria Moto2  - Practice (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 33.290s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.013s
3Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.077s
4Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.083s
5Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.149s
6Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.196s
7Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.213s
8Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.280s
9Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.305s
10Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.325s
11Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.393s
12Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.412s
13Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.426s
14Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.455s
15Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.460s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.485s
17Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.497s
18David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.604s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.617s
20Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.620s
21Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.719s
22Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.763s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.897s
25Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.996s
26Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)+1.048s
27Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.579s
28Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+1.606s
29Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+1.960s

Alonso Lopez looked close to his best in eleventh on the second SpeedRS bike, with Senna Agius twelfth on the other Dynavolt entry also going directly to Q2 along with Izan Guevara in 13th for Pramac and Barry Baltus for Fantic.

Both Roberts and Collin Veijer improved on their last laps, but still missed out, finishing Practice 15th and 16th respectively.

It will be a stacked Q1 to progress from with David Alonso also needing to move through the session if he hopes to progress up the grid after running across the grass towards then end of the session, bringing out the yellow flags.

The flags were busy in Moto2 with Jake Dixon (21st) also needing assistance after he ran straight on at turn 4, stuck over by the wall.

Alex Escrig as the best of the Forward bikes in 19th.

FP1 saw the riders shake off any rustiness rapidly, with the lap record already lowered by Salac, with a best to open the day of 1m 33.427s.

Canet was close behind, with a late lap from rookie Alonso powering him inside the top three.

Dixon and a back on form Lopez completed the tentative top five.

Guevara crashed at turn ten after clipping the kerb, walking off holding his wrist after the fall.

There are several personnel changes ahead of the Spielberg round.

Eric Fernandez is out and Unai Orradre (28th) in at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, at the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.

Mattia Pasini (26th) returned for another wildcard ride, again with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (29th) is the latest ride to fill in for Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.

Daniel Munoz (20th) is also making a Moto2 return - the highest placing of the stand-in riders, he is in for the injured Deniz Oncu who had a training accident between rounds, ahead of the Red Bull KTM Ajo teams home race.

2025 Austria Moto2  - Free Practice (1) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 33.427s
2Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.088s
3David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.134s
4Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+0.297s
5Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.302s
6Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.377s
7Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.379s
8Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.445s
9Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.446s
10Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.461s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.505s
12Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.699s
13Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.693s
14Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.620s
15Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.664s
16Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.743s
17Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.835s
18Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.853s
19Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.875s
20Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+0.890s
21Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+1.139s
22Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+1.253s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+1.371s
24Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.367s
25Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)+1.401s
26Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+1.584s
27Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.135s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+2.493s
29Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+2.675s

