Surprise Aron Canet move leaves Jake Dixon's future looking obvious

WorldSBK’s rider market has been tightly linked with MotoGP’s in 2025, as riders look to switch between the two paddocks, but Moto2 rider Aron Canet now seems set to stay where he is.

Canet had been linked strongly with BMW in World Superbike since June, and there had been suggestions that a Ducati move to partner Nicolo Bulega next season was also a possibility.

However, neither Ducati nor BMW were reportedly able to offer Canet a contract for more than one year, which became a stumbling block in negotiations.

Last week, it was announced by BMW that it had signed Danilo Petrucci to replace Toprak Razgatlioglu, closing one door at the Bavarian marque.

The seat there currently held by Michael van der Mark remains open, with the Dutchman still to renew with BMW, but Speedweek has reported that van der Mark’s performance at the Suzuka 8 Hours in place of Sylvain Guintoli was a boost for his chances of remaining aboard an M1000 RR in 2026.

Now, Spanish Motorsport.com reports that Canet has signed with Marc VDS to stay in Moto2 next season, replacing Jake Dixon who is expected to move to Honda in World Superbike.

The Belgian squad, which runs Boscoscuro chassis in Moto2, also has a WorldSBK presence, with Sam Lowes currently riding its sole Ducati Panigale V4 R.

Aron Canet has 'decided' his next move

A move for Canet to Marc VDS in Moto2, then, would theoretically be one that also moves him closer to WorldSBK, even if not with a factory team.

Speaking to Spanish broadcaster DAZN at the Austrian Grand Prix, Canet made clear his intentions about his future.

“I don't have my future closed, but I have quite decided,” he said.

“About a week and a half ago, I made the decision of where I'm going to race, but it's not one hundred percent closed.

“It has been a complicated decision, because you already have to see many things in the future and that may interest you.

“I think that the choice I have made is the best for my sporting career, for my head and for my motivation.

“My motivation does not depend on moving up to MotoGP, that would be for a 21-year-old Aron Canet, at 26 years old the motivation is no longer about wanting to go to MotoGP, it is about the present and being world champion.

“Whether it's in Moto2 or Superbikes, I don't care at all. I want to be world champion.”