Under pressure Moto2 rider out of Austrian MotoGP after training crash

Deniz Oncu is out of this weekend’s Austrian Moto2 race after crashing during training.

Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Deniz Oncu, 2025 Moto2 Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Deniz Oncu has revealed that he has undergone surgery following a training crash ahead of this weekend’s Moto2 race at the Austrian MotoGP.

Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Oncu posted to social media today (13 August) saying he has “broken bones and tendons” after a training crash.

“Unfortunately, I had an accident during training yesterday,” Oncu wrote in an Instagram post.

“I suffered broken bones and tendons.

“After a successful surgery, it’s time to rest. Thank you very much, doctor.”

A statement from Red Bull KTM Ajo confirmed that Oncu will miss the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix on 15–17 August.

“Deniz Öncü underwent successful surgery on his left leg this Tuesday afternoon to treat a fractured left distal fibula suffered while training on Monday in Turkey,” the statement reads.

“As a result, our Moto2 rider will not take part in the Austrian GP.

“After confirming that the operation went well and a night spent under observation, Öncü will be discharged tomorrow so he can begin his recovery process.

“Red Bull KTM Ajo wish our rider a speedy and effective recovery so we can see him back on track as soon as possible.”

Before the summer break, rumours began to surface that Oncu – who has been on the podium three times in 2025 including with wins in Aragon and Germany – is under pressure for his ride in Red Bull KTM Ajo beyond the end of this season.

The speculation came a result of the rookie status this year of his teammate Collin Veijer and the form of Ajo’s Moto3 rider, Jose Antonio Rueda, who is currently leading the lightweight class standings by 85 points over Angel Piqueras.

In this article

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

