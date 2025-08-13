Under pressure Moto2 rider out of Austrian MotoGP after training crash

Deniz Oncu has revealed that he has undergone surgery following a training crash ahead of this weekend’s Moto2 race at the Austrian MotoGP.

Red Bull KTM Ajo rider Oncu posted to social media today (13 August) saying he has “broken bones and tendons” after a training crash.

“Unfortunately, I had an accident during training yesterday,” Oncu wrote in an Instagram post.

“I suffered broken bones and tendons.

“After a successful surgery, it’s time to rest. Thank you very much, doctor.”

A statement from Red Bull KTM Ajo confirmed that Oncu will miss the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix on 15–17 August.

“Deniz Öncü underwent successful surgery on his left leg this Tuesday afternoon to treat a fractured left distal fibula suffered while training on Monday in Turkey,” the statement reads.

“As a result, our Moto2 rider will not take part in the Austrian GP.

“After confirming that the operation went well and a night spent under observation, Öncü will be discharged tomorrow so he can begin his recovery process.

“Red Bull KTM Ajo wish our rider a speedy and effective recovery so we can see him back on track as soon as possible.”

Before the summer break, rumours began to surface that Oncu – who has been on the podium three times in 2025 including with wins in Aragon and Germany – is under pressure for his ride in Red Bull KTM Ajo beyond the end of this season.

The speculation came a result of the rookie status this year of his teammate Collin Veijer and the form of Ajo’s Moto3 rider, Jose Antonio Rueda, who is currently leading the lightweight class standings by 85 points over Angel Piqueras.