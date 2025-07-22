Race winner set to change Moto2 teams in hope of future MotoGP move

The Moto2 rider market is reportedly ramping up behind the scenes.

Alonso Lopez has agreed to switch teams in the championship, with only an official announcement missing.

Lopez will leave behind Speed Up Racing to join Gresini Racing’s Moto2 outfit, according to Sky Italia.

That means swapping a Boscoscuro for a Kalex in 2026.

Lopez is moving to Gresini in the hope that it advances his cause for a MotoGP promotion, the report states.

Moto2 rider market competition involving Diogo Moreira

However, there was competition for his signature.

The Italtrans team, who could lose Diogo Moreira to MotoGP in 2026, were interested in Lopez.

But Gresini reportedly made it clear to Lopez that he was their No1 priority and they successfully convinced him to complete a swift negotiation.

Italtrans, should they lose the coveted Moreira to MotoGP next year, must look elsewhere for his replacement.

Lopez will be exiting Speed Up Racing with “serenity”, Sky Italia report. He has claimed 17 podiums and three race wins during his four years in Moto2 so far.

The Spanish rider is currently 14th in the Moto2 standings.

Joining Gresini, he dreams, could create a natural pathway to the premier class.