Race winner set to change Moto2 teams in hope of future MotoGP move

Boscoscuro to Kalex team swap could create pathway from Moto2 to MotoGP

Alonso Lopez
Alonso Lopez

The Moto2 rider market is reportedly ramping up behind the scenes.

Alonso Lopez has agreed to switch teams in the championship, with only an official announcement missing.

Lopez will leave behind Speed Up Racing to join Gresini Racing’s Moto2 outfit, according to Sky Italia.

That means swapping a Boscoscuro for a Kalex in 2026.

Lopez is moving to Gresini in the hope that it advances his cause for a MotoGP promotion, the report states.

Moto2 rider market competition involving Diogo Moreira

However, there was competition for his signature.

The Italtrans team, who could lose Diogo Moreira to MotoGP in 2026, were interested in Lopez.

But Gresini reportedly made it clear to Lopez that he was their No1 priority and they successfully convinced him to complete a swift negotiation.

Italtrans, should they lose the coveted Moreira to MotoGP next year, must look elsewhere for his replacement.

Lopez will be exiting Speed Up Racing with “serenity”, Sky Italia report. He has claimed 17 podiums and three race wins during his four years in Moto2 so far.

The Spanish rider is currently 14th in the Moto2 standings.

Joining Gresini, he dreams, could create a natural pathway to the premier class.

In this article

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

MotoGP News
Johann Zarco explains his gamble which backfired at Czech MotoGP
59m ago
Johann Zarco, 2025 Czech MotoGP
Moto2 News
Race winner set to change Moto2 teams in hope of future MotoGP move
1h ago
Alonso Lopez
Moto3 Results
2025 Official Brno Moto3 Test Results - Tuesday (Combined)
1h ago
Jacob Roulstone, Brno
MotoGP News
MotoGP’s unluckiest rider ‘should be up there’ with the top Honda
1h ago
Joan Mir
F1 News
Franco Colapinto warned of Alpine axe with Flavio Briatore a ‘bomb ready to explode’
2h ago
Franco Colapinto

More News

F1 News
George Russell’s Mercedes contract delay branded “bizarre” amid Max Verstappen interest
2h ago
George Russell
WSBK News
Clock ticking to solve Andrea Iannone’s racing future
2h ago
Andrea Iannone
F1 News
Yuki Tsunoda told he must be “exceptional” with Red Bull future “a big question mark”
3h ago
Yuki Tsunoda
F1 News
Valtteri Bottas on Lewis Hamilton’s Ferrari learning curve: “It’s not rocket science”
4h ago
Valtteri Bottas
F1 News
Country which announced new MotoGP venue is now dreaming of F1
4h ago
1997 Argentine GP