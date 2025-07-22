Honda make €4.5m offer for future factory rider? But not Luca Marini or Jorge Martin

Honda have reportedly made an offer to a future factory rider worth €4.5m.

With Jorge Martin confirming he will see out the second year of his Aprilia contract, Luca Marini now looks increasingly likely to secure a contract extension with the factory Honda team.

That would officially end Johann Zarco’s hopes of promotion to the HRC squad, alongside Joan Mir, with the Le Mans winner expected to remain with LCR.

“Zarco's contract expires at the end of 2025, but there is no doubt that he will renew with Honda,” confirms Sky Italia.

“The French rider would like to remain in Lucio Cecchinello's team, provided he receives greater support from HRC to be able to ride a sort of third official bike from 2026.

“The other hypothesis is that of his 'promotion' to the factory team in place of Marini, even if Luca is now close to renewing with HRC.”

However, the Frenchman could have a new LCR team-mate for 2026.

Honda target Moto2 talent as a future factory rider

Diogo Moreira celebrates his first Moto2 victory, Assen 2025

Sky Italia reports that HRC has made a long-term offer to rising Moto2 star Diogo Moreira, who is being lined up to replace rookie Somkiat Chantra on the second LCR machine.

“Chantra hasn't achieved his goals and is saying goodbye. His replacement is expected to come from Moto2: negotiations are advanced between HRC and Brazilian Diogo Moreira, who has been offered a three-year contract worth €1.5 million per year – the first season with LCR and the following two with the factory team," the report states.

Moreira, 21, is currently fourth in the Moto2 standings, the high of his first grand prix victory at Assen followed by a big accident as he rejoined the track in Germany, for which he was given a pit lane start in Brno.

Honda currently has no riders signed beyond the end of 2026 and is assumed to be still targeting Martin for 2027, the first year of the new 850cc engines and Pirelli tyres.