Scott Redding adapts to BSB: “When I’m in auto-pilot, I do a hand-stand!”

Scott Redding’s return to the British Superbike Championship at the last round was last-gasp.

Redding was stepping in at Knockill for PBM Ducati to replace Glenn Irwin at who required surgery on injuries sustained at Snetterton.

He has now been confirmed as a PBM Ducati BSB rider for the rest of the 2025 season, and will be in action this weekend at Brands Hatch.

“Coming back to BSB has been nice, open arms and smiles when they see me,” Redding said at the previous round.

“Chucked in the deep end into a cold, wet, windy Knockhill.”

Team co-owner Jordan Bird said: “It’s really difficult to get a stand-in rider. When something happens, you have to strike quickly.

“He has slotted in nicely like he never left.”

Redding was the 2019 BSB champion but after years spent in the World Superbike Championship, he was forced to re-learn a different spec of motorcycle.

The challenging conditions at Knockhill presented him with further difficulty.

“I started on the Superbike era with nothing,” he explained.

“Now, I know how hard you can ride a Superbike in WorldSBK. Now I am stepping back, every time I relax and go into auto-pilot I do a hand-stand!

“The second session [at Knockhill] was a lot better for me. But I had to go through it. It was Glenn’s setting, I had to re-learn a track with no electronics. I did some fat wheelies over the straight finish because there is no anti-wheelie.

“It was not easy. I was on the cusp. I was trying to get up to speed, and understand the bike and throttle connection.

“When I went through to Q2 it was a bit easier.”

Scott Redding 'didn't have time' on BSB comeback

Scott Redding

Redding said about the racing at Knockhill: “I am not riding fully relaxed because I wasn’t hitting my lines perfectly.

“If I could run more easily, it would be easier for me and the bike. But I didn’t have time to get up to speed.”

Redding qualified sixth at Knockhill then impressively finished the first race in fourth.

However, the change from dry to wet on Sunday meant he finished 19th in Race 2. He was ninth in Race 3 as he adapted somewhat.

Redding told TNT Sports previously: “Understanding the bike in wet conditions is not easy.

“There’s also the traction control…

“I was working on it. In the last race, I managed to find some speed.

“The team were very accommodating with me, understanding that I can’t just jump on and fly straight away.

“We’ve had inconsistent track time this weekend.

“It’s been as hard as it could have got.

“I was in the races, I got stuck in, I did the best that I could.”

Redding will have another chance to impress this weekend at Brands Hatch.