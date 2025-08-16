2025 Austrian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix(Round 13) where Manuel Gonzalez was fastest - but will not sit on pole after a penalty.

Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025, Austria, Pole Position
© Gold & Goose

Qualifying for Moto2 at the Red Bull Ring went to Manuel Gonzalez for the sixth time this season, but it will be rookie Daniel Holgado who starts from pole on Sunday whena pending grid penalty is applied for the Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.

For his part in disturbing Albert Arenas on Friday, Manuel Gonzalez picked up a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in Practice.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been fastest on the opening day as the lap record fell in every session, with Gonzalez fastest in Q2 on his Kalex with a 1m 32.779s lap, improving every time his rivals made gains into his best.

Rookie Daniel Holgado was just 0.094s slower, so will inherit the top spot on the grid for CFMoto Inde Aspar, his first time in the position since making the move up to Moto2 this season, improving on his very last lap from fourth.

Showing up in qualifying after building into his weekend from a slow start, Italtrans rider Diogo Moreira was third fastest, pushed back a position right at the close by Holgado.

Celestino Vietti won the Austrian Moto2 race from pole last year, and this time out the Italian was right on the limit on his Sync Speed Up to be the top Boscoscuro, throwing all kinds of shapes as he struggled to stay upright and make gains, with his hard work rewarded as he will move onto the front row, with Gonzalez dropping to fourth.

David Alonso had set a then new lap new record in Q1 to move on with the top time, carrying his pace into the second session for fifth for Aspar.

Senna Agius found good track position to help him move up to sixth in the closing stages on the second Dynavolt bike.

Albert Arenas was seventh quickest, just ahead of Aron Canet, who looked battered and bruised after his earlier practice crash from his Fantic bike in FP2, which brought out a red flag to fix the air fence, rallying for eighth.

In just his third time in Q2, after coming through the first session, Collin Veijer went on to take ninth of Red Bull KTM Ajo at the home round for the team. Alonso Lopez started brightly but faded a little in a close session, but was still within half a second of the lead time saw the SpeedRS rider complete the top ten.

2025 Austria Moto2 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)1m 32.779s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO    Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.094s
3Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+0.198s
4Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.280s
5David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+0.285s
6Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)+0.338s
7Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+0.374s
8Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+0.400s
9Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.457s
10Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+0.466s
11Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+0.514s
12Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro)+0.540s
13Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.555s
14Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+0.581s
15Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+0.590s
16Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+0.815s
17Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+0.887s
18Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+1.664s
Q1
19Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)1m 33.399s
20Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)1m 33.408s
21Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33.514s
22Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)1m 33.524s
23Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 33.595s
24Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)1m 33.670s
25Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)1m 33.741s
26Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)1m 34.226s
27Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)1m 34.349s
28Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 34.454s
29Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)1m 34.918s

On pole at the last round, Barry Baltus was off the lead pace in eleventh on the second Fantic entry.

There was a late fall for top American Racing rider Marcos Ramirez(14th), while Filip Salac had a session to forget, spending much of it in the pits on his way to a distant 18th for Elf Marc VDS.

Q1 - Record pace takes David Alonso to Q2

David Alonso looked back to the form he showed in the first session in Spielberg, setting a then record lap of the Red Bull Ring, though that was bettered by Gonzalez in Q2.

Ayumu Sasaki (15th) moved from fifth to second running solo, with Daniel Munoz (16th) and Veijer also progressing.

Zonta van den Goorbergh briefly held the last progression slot before Veijer took over at the end of the session, leaving the RW Idrofoglia rider fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Jake Dixon lost one of his better efforts to track limits, and was also shuffled back at the end of the session, 20th on Sunday marks the worst qualifying of the season for the Marc VDS rider.

Brno race winner Joe Roberts was one place further back after struggling to make up places foe American Racing.

There were issues for Darryn Binder, who was busy in the garage instead of on track, leaving the Italjet Gresini rider 24th.

Eric Fernandez is out and Unai Orradre (26th) in at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, in the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.

Mattia Pasini (27th) is back for another wildcard ride, again with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (29th) is the latest rider to fill in for the still recovering Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.

Munoz is back in Moto2 -  replacing the injured Deniz Oncu who had a training accident between rounds, ahead of the Red Bull KTM Ajo teams home race. 
 

