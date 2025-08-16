2025 Austrian Moto2 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying for Moto2 at the Red Bull Ring went to Manuel Gonzalez for the sixth time this season, but it will be rookie Daniel Holgado who starts from pole on Sunday whena pending grid penalty is applied for the Austrian Grand Prix, round thirteen of the championship.

For his part in disturbing Albert Arenas on Friday, Manuel Gonzalez picked up a three place grid penalty for riding slowly in Practice.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP rider had been fastest on the opening day as the lap record fell in every session, with Gonzalez fastest in Q2 on his Kalex with a 1m 32.779s lap, improving every time his rivals made gains into his best.

Rookie Daniel Holgado was just 0.094s slower, so will inherit the top spot on the grid for CFMoto Inde Aspar, his first time in the position since making the move up to Moto2 this season, improving on his very last lap from fourth.

Showing up in qualifying after building into his weekend from a slow start, Italtrans rider Diogo Moreira was third fastest, pushed back a position right at the close by Holgado.

Celestino Vietti won the Austrian Moto2 race from pole last year, and this time out the Italian was right on the limit on his Sync Speed Up to be the top Boscoscuro, throwing all kinds of shapes as he struggled to stay upright and make gains, with his hard work rewarded as he will move onto the front row, with Gonzalez dropping to fourth.

David Alonso had set a then new lap new record in Q1 to move on with the top time, carrying his pace into the second session for fifth for Aspar.

Senna Agius found good track position to help him move up to sixth in the closing stages on the second Dynavolt bike.

Albert Arenas was seventh quickest, just ahead of Aron Canet, who looked battered and bruised after his earlier practice crash from his Fantic bike in FP2, which brought out a red flag to fix the air fence, rallying for eighth.

In just his third time in Q2, after coming through the first session, Collin Veijer went on to take ninth of Red Bull KTM Ajo at the home round for the team. Alonso Lopez started brightly but faded a little in a close session, but was still within half a second of the lead time saw the SpeedRS rider complete the top ten.

2025 Austria Moto2 - Qualifying Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Manuel Gonzalez SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) 1m 32.779s 2 Daniel Holgado SPA CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.094s 3 Diogo Moreira BRA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) +0.198s 4 Celestino Vietti ITA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.280s 5 David Alonso COL CFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex) +0.285s 6 Senna Agius AUS Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex) +0.338s 7 Albert Arenas SPA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) +0.374s 8 Aron Canet SPA Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex) +0.400s 9 Collin Veijer NED Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.457s 10 Alonso Lopez SPA Sync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro) +0.466s 11 Barry Baltus BEL Fantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex) +0.514s 12 Ivan Ortola SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA -- MSI (Boscoscuro) +0.540s 13 Tony Arbolino ITA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.555s 14 Marcos Ramirez SPA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) +0.581s 15 Ayumu Sasaki JPN RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) +0.590s 16 Daniel Munoz SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex) +0.815s 17 Izan Guevara SPA BLU CRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro) +0.887s 18 Filip Salac CZE Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) +1.664s Q1 19 Zonta van den Goorbergh NED RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex) 1m 33.399s 20 Jake Dixon GBR Elf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro) 1m 33.408s 21 Joe Roberts USA OnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.514s 22 Adrian Huertas SPA Italtrans Racing Team (Kalex) 1m 33.524s 23 Jorge Navarro SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 33.595s 24 Darryn Binder RSA Italjet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex) 1m 33.670s 25 Alex Escrig SPA KLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward) 1m 33.741s 26 Unai Orradre SPA QJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro) 1m 34.226s 27 Matteo Pasini ITA Fantic Racing Redemption (Kalex) 1m 34.349s 28 Yuki Kunii JPN IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.454s 29 Nakarin Atiratphuvapat THA IDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex) 1m 34.918s

On pole at the last round, Barry Baltus was off the lead pace in eleventh on the second Fantic entry.

There was a late fall for top American Racing rider Marcos Ramirez(14th), while Filip Salac had a session to forget, spending much of it in the pits on his way to a distant 18th for Elf Marc VDS.

Q1 - Record pace takes David Alonso to Q2

David Alonso looked back to the form he showed in the first session in Spielberg, setting a then record lap of the Red Bull Ring, though that was bettered by Gonzalez in Q2.

Ayumu Sasaki (15th) moved from fifth to second running solo, with Daniel Munoz (16th) and Veijer also progressing.

Zonta van den Goorbergh briefly held the last progression slot before Veijer took over at the end of the session, leaving the RW Idrofoglia rider fifth, for 19th on the grid.

Jake Dixon lost one of his better efforts to track limits, and was also shuffled back at the end of the session, 20th on Sunday marks the worst qualifying of the season for the Marc VDS rider.

Brno race winner Joe Roberts was one place further back after struggling to make up places foe American Racing.

There were issues for Darryn Binder, who was busy in the garage instead of on track, leaving the Italjet Gresini rider 24th.

Eric Fernandez is out and Unai Orradre (26th) in at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI, in the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.

Mattia Pasini (27th) is back for another wildcard ride, again with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (29th) is the latest rider to fill in for the still recovering Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.

Munoz is back in Moto2 - replacing the injured Deniz Oncu who had a training accident between rounds, ahead of the Red Bull KTM Ajo teams home race.

