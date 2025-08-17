2025 Austrian Moto2 - Race Results

Race results from the 2025 Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix, where Diogo Moreira controlled the race from the front for victory.

Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, Austria
Diogo Moreira, Moto2, 2025, Austria
© Gold & Goose

After not getting the best of starts, Diogo Moreira fought back to control the race from the front for a second win of the seasonat the Red Bull Ring, for round thirteen of the championship, the Moto2 Austrian Grand Prix.

The Italtrans rider had started second, but soon worked his way back to challenge Daniel Holgado for the lead.

The Brazilian first hit the front at the very end of lap two, with Holgado fighting back. Moreira made sure to make his next move stick and from there never looked back, always in front and pulling out a gap over the closing laps on his Kalex to win by 2.375s.

Holgado had secured his maiden pole after Manuel Gonzalez had his grid penalty applied, and had his fellow countryman also piling on the pressure over the opening corners.

The rookie held firm and was the man to take the fight to Moreira for much of the race distance, taking his first ever Moto2 podium in second.
 

Celestino Vietti had an eventful race on the way to the final podium spot. Early on the Sync SpeedRS rider had Gonzalez for company when he suddenly fell out of the points, later retiring after a stone in his radiator eventually caused a bike failure.

Rookie David Alonso was the nest rider hunting for a rostrum finish, and looked to have secured the position when Vietti was given a late long lap penalty for running on the green paint when fighting for position.

Dropping to sixth, the Italian rapidly recovered, passing Albert Arenas, while Alonso was struggling to keep pace at the front.

Pushing too hard saw him stranded in the gravel at turn nine with five laps to go, and Vietti able to reclaim third, the top Boscoscuro finisher.

That left Arenas fourth for Italjet Gresini, with Tony Arbolino making moves forward all race, chipping away for fifth for Blu Cru Pramac Yamaha.

Ivan Ortola had another solid performance, equalling his best finish in sixth for QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI after keeping seventh placed Barry Baltus at bay on his Fantic bike.

Collin Veijer has improved throughout his rookie season, with a best performance of the season coming in eighth on his Red Bull KTM Ajo at the teams home round, in the same battle.

Izan Guevara was a solo ninth on the second Pramac bike, with Aron Canet rallying after his huge crash earlier in the weekend to finish a battered and bruised tenth for Fantic.

2025 Austria  Moto2  - Race Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Diogo MoreiraBRAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)36m 05.205s
2Daniel HolgadoSPACFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)+2.375s
3Celestino ViettiITASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+5.375s
4Albert ArenasSPAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)+5.817s
5Tony ArbolinoITABLU CRU  PramacYamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+6.448s
6Ivan OrtolaSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+7.449s
7Barry BaltusBELFantic Racing LINO SONEGO(Kalex)+7.625s
8Collin VeijerNEDRed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+7.729s
9Izan GuevaraSPABLU CRU  Pramac Yamaha Moto2 (Boscoscuro)+8.056s
10Aron CanetSPAFantic Racing LINO SONEGO (Kalex)+11.813s
11Filip SalacCZEElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+13.463s
12Marcos RamirezSPAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)+13.669s
13Ayumu SasakiJPNRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+15.987s
14Daniel MunozSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (Kalex)+19.611s
15Darryn BinderRSAItaljet Gresini Moto2 (Kalex)20.513s
16Alonso LopezSPASync SpeedRS (Boscoscuro)+20.609s
17Jorge NavarroSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+20.953s
18Adrian HuertasSPAItaltrans Racing Team (Kalex)+21.498s
19Alex EscrigSPAKLINT Forward Factory Team (Forward)+24.345s
20Jake DixonGBRElf Marc VDS Racing (Boscoscuro)+27.714s
21Zonta van den GoorberghNEDRW - Idrofoglia Racing GP (Kalex)+31.080s
22Matteo PasiniITAFantic Racing Redemption (Kalex)+33.042s
23Unai OrradreSPAQJMOTOR - FRINSA - MSI (Boscoscuro)+40.374
24Yuki KuniiJPNIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+41.656s
25Nakarin AtiratphuvapatTHAIDEMITSU Honda Team Asia (Kalex)+49.544s
26David AlonsoCOLCFMOTO Inde Aspar Team (Kalex)DNF
27Joe RobertsUSAOnlyFans American Racing Team (Kalex)DNF
28Manuel GonzalezSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)DNF
29Senna AgiusAUSLiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (Kalex)DNF

Filip Salac was the best of the Elf Marc VDS riders in eleventh, while Marcos Ramirez was the top American Racing rider in twelfth after both of their teammates had rides to forget.

Ayumu Sasaki battled back into the points for 13th for RW - Idrofoglia Racing GP, with Daniel Munoz in the points again as a Red Bull KTM Ajo replacement rider in14th, with Darryn Binder picking up the final point for Gresini.

Jake Dixon and Joe Roberts both ended up off track and up the slip road, weaving through the bollards to re-join at turn one, with Dixon placing 20th after a tough weekend.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Roberts was less fortunate - going on to crash out of the race.

Senna Aguis was an early faller, off at the first corner on the opposite side to Dixon and Roberts run off. The Dynavolt rider was taken to the medical centre and then to hospital for further checks.

In addition to Munoz, who was replacing Deniz Oncu who picked up a broken leg in a training incident, There were several other changes to the grid for the Austrian Moto2 round.

Eric Fernandez is out at QJMotor - Frinsa - MSI with Unai Orradre (23rd) now in the seat originally held by Sergio Garcia.

Mattia Pasini (22nd) had another wildcard ride with Fantic Racing Redemption.

Nakarin Atiratphuvapat (25th) was the latest recruit to fill in for the still recovering Mario Aji at Honda Team Asia.


Championship Standings

Gonzalez still leads overall, bit his advantage drops to 19 points , remaining on 188, with Canet closest on 164.

Diogo Moreira moves up to third on 153 after his win, with Baltus and Dixon completing the top five.

Holgado’s podium sees him pull clear in the rookie standings, with 80 points, nearest rival, teammate Alonso stays on 43 after his fall, with Ortola closing in, now with 36 points.

