Former Moto2 winner to make return at Hungarian Grand Prix

Following Senna Agius’ crash at the Austrian Grand Prix, the Australian rider will be replaced by Sergio Garcia at this weekend’s (22–24 August) Hungarian Moto2 race.

Agius crashed on the opening lap in Austria at Turn 2b, suffering neck and head trauma.

Coincidentally, the gravel deposited on the track would then get flicked up into the path of Manuel Gonzalez, puncturing the radiator of Agius’ Intact GP teammate and forcing him to retire.

Agius is still recovering from the injuries he sustained in the crash and will therefore not participate in the Hungarian Grand Prix this weekend as Balaton Park makes its debut on the MotoGP schedule.

Instead, the Australian will be replaced by Sergio Garcia, who earlier this year split with the QJ Motor Frinsa MSi team.

Garcia won two Moto2 races in the 2024 season but his form dipped in the second half of the year.

The Spanish rider missed the first three races of the 2025 season through injury before splitting with the MSi team after the Aragon Grand Prix. He was replaced initially by Eric Fernandez, who from Austria was replaced by Unai Orradre.

Garcia’s best result of the season before splitting with MSi came in France where he was 13th – his only points-scoring ride of 2025.

“It’s never good news to have to replace a mate, and I wish Senna [Agius] a speedy recovery,” said Garcia.

“I would like to thank LIQUI MOLY Dynavolt Intact GP Team for giving me the opportunity to return to the Moto2 World Championship, and to be able to race at the new Balaton Park Circuit.

“Although this year I have been able to compete in very few races, I am very motivated and eager to work and translate the confidence they have given me into a good result.”