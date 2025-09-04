Yamaha has officially confirmed that Jack Miller will remain at Pramac alongside new signing Toprak Razgatlioglu for the 2026 MotoGP season.

The Australian returned to Pramac this season, for the start of its new Yamaha partnership, having previously raced Ducati machinery for the squad from 2018-2020.

Although unable to match the heroics of factory Yamaha star Fabio Quartararo, Miller has emerged as the next best M1 rider, both in race results (fifth) and world championship position (albeit 17th).

Miller, who also helped Yamaha to second in the Suzuka 8 Hours endurance race during the MotoGP summer break, expressed frustration at the ongoing delay in settling his future last time in Hungary.

However, a new deal is then thought to have been sealed during the Balaton Park weekend.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m really happy and excited to stay with Yamaha and the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team,” Miller said.

“This year has been an amazing return to Pramac Racing. I’m looking forward to working hard with Yamaha to help developing the bike and closing the gap to the other manufacturers.

“I believe the best is still to come. Most of all, I want to say a massive thank you to Yamaha, Pramac Racing, and to the two Paolos, Pavesio and Campinoti, for their continuous trust in my contribution to the project.”

Miller’s development skills and prior experience with Honda, Ducati and KTM machinery are also highly valued by Yamaha as it prepares to debut a new V4 prototype for 2026 and 850cc machine in 2027.

"We are pleased to confirm that Jack will continue his journey with the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP Team,” said Paolo Pavesio, Managing Director of Yamaha Motor Racing.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“Jack‘s energy, extensive experience, and proven adaptability across different machines have made him an invaluable member of our team and an instant fit for our project.

“In a season defined by rapid evolution and innovation, Jack‘s positivity, proactive mindset, and consistently uplifting presence have been a driving force within Yamaha and the Pramac team.

“With a full year of experience on the Yamaha, these qualities will be a tremendous asset as we look ahead to the 2026 season.”

Pramac boss Paolo Campinoti added: “It’s no secret that I have great affection for Jack, a rider who experienced an important stage of his career growth with Pramac Racing and whose return this season was welcomed with great joy by everyone in the team.

“Beyond the human side, Jack’s contribution has been crucial in supporting Yamaha with the development of the YZR-M1. His confirmation as official Yamaha rider with Prima Pramac Yamaha for 2026 is important and precious.”

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Miller's deal confirms that team-mate Miguel Oliveira, initially announced on a two-year contract, will leave at the end of this season.

Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez was also rumoured to be on Yamaha's radar, after missing out on Diogo Moreira to Honda. Gonzalez is now set to remain in the intermediate class.

Moreira's deal, to replace Somkiat Chantra at LCR, is now the only remaining 2026 deal still to be officially confirmed.