How Ducati can win the MotoGP constructors’ championship in Barcelona

Ducati can become a seven-time MotoGP constructors’ world champion at this weekend’s Catalan Grand Prix, and can even do so as early as the sprint.

The Italian manufacturer’s era of dominance continues in 2025, with Marc Marquez a runaway leader in the riders’ championship and the top three places currently occupied by Ducati competitors.

In the constructors’ standings, Ducati heads into this weekend’s 15th round of the season at the Catalan Grand Prix 276 points clear of Aprilia.

As such, this weekend marks Ducati’s first opportunity to win the constructors’ title for a seventh time.

If Ducati ends the Catalan Grand Prix weekend with a lead of 259 points or more, it will be crowned constructors’ world champion.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

In simplest terms, if an Aprilia rider wins both races at Barcelona for a maximum of 37 points, Ducati needs to score 20 points in total.

In the event of an Aprilia double win, Ducati could score nothing in the sprint and finish second in the grand prix to achieve this.

But Ducati also has an opportunity to wrap up the constructors’ title in Saturday’s sprint.

To do so, it will need to get its lead up to 284 points.

Ducati has gone unbeaten in the constructors’ championship since 2020, with victory this year its sixth in succession.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

Across the campaign, the Italian marque has won 12 of 14 grands prix and all of the sprints, with Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia spreading the success between them.

As well as winning the constructors’ championship this weekend, Ducati could get Marc Marquez into touching distance of his seventh premier class title at Barcelona.

If the Spaniard leads the Catalan Grand Prix with a 285-point lead over Alex Marquez, he will go to next weekend’s San Marino Grand Prix with his first opportunity to win the championship.

First, he must outscore Alex Marquez by at least 10 points this weekend to do so.

If the gap after Barcelona is 285 points, Marc Marquez would need to win both races at Misano and hope for a double non-score for his younger brother to seal the title.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT