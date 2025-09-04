Jack Miller’s contract extension means Pramac Yamaha team-mate Miguel Oliveira will depart at the end of this season, and looks almost certain to be without a place on the 2026 MotoGP grid.

Although Oliveira was originally announced on a two-year deal, compared to a single season for Miller, that agreement has been annulled.

With WorldSBK champion Toprak Razgatlioglu long signed for one of the Pramac machines, and Oliveira the lowest-ranked of Yamaha's current MotoGP riders, the factory finally picked Miller for the second seat.

Oliveira, a five-time MotoGP winner with KTM, now faces an uncertain future.

He has downplayed rumours of a return to Aprilia in a test and wild-card role, while continuing his full-time racing career would likely require a switch to WorldSBK.

On paper, Yamaha's decision was clear: Oliveira has scored just ten points this season, compared to 52 for Miller.

However, both Yamaha and Pramac management acknowledged that Oliveira's season was heavily compromised by shoulder injuries in Argentina, when he was taken out by rookie Fermin Aldeguer and forced to miss three rounds.

"This announcement comes with mixed emotions, as it also marks the upcoming departure of Miguel,” said Yamaha Racing managing director Paolo Pavesio, upon announcing Miller’s deal.

“Unfortunately, his season was impacted by the injury he sustained in Argentina, but his commitment to returning to the bike, his dedication to the project, and his professionalism have been exemplary.

“We look forward to the remaining races together and remain fully committed to supporting him throughout the rest of the MotoGP season."

“Managing a team requires difficult choices”

Pramac team principal Paolo Campinoti said: “Managing a team sometimes requires difficult choices, and in this regard, I want to sincerely thank Miguel for the commitment and professionalism he has shown in these months, as well as the ease with which he integrated into our team.

“It was a pleasure having him on board and discovering not only a great professional but also a great person.”

“I‘m truly sorry that the injury he suffered at the start of the championship didn‘t give him the chance to show the great talent he has,” echoed team manager Gino Borsoi.

“However, I hope that, with the development work we are continuing to carry out, he will be able to achieve results in the final races that reflect his true value.”

Oliveira’s best Yamaha race result is a 12th place last time out at Balaton Park

