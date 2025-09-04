Aleix Espargaro back for home Barcelona MotoGP wild-card

HRC test rider Aleix Espargaro will make his fourth MotoGP appearance of the season in his home Barcelona round this weekend.

The local star - who won the Catalan MotoGP for Aprilia in 2023 and took an emotional Sprint victory last season - will be riding as a wild-card for the HRC test team.

Espargaro’s participation had been in doubt after he was forced to abandon a planned Balaton Park appearance as a replacement for injured LCR rookie Somkiat Chantra, after fracturing two vertebrae in a cycling accident.

However, Espargaro returned to training last week and will now be back on the RC213V at Montmelo.

The news that Espargaro will be a HRC wild-card, rather than LCR replacement, suggests Chantra is planning his first MotoGP appearance since scoring a point at Assen.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

The Thai rider credited Espargaro for that result, having followed the Spanish veteran for much of the Dutch race, before the #41 appeared to allow Chantra to take 15th place.

Since retiring as a full-time rider at the end of last year, Espargaro has raced - as a wild-card and HRC replacement rider - at Jerez, Silverstone and Assen.

Given his past success at Barcelona, the 36-year-old will be aiming for a first RC213V points this weekend.