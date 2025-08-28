Miguel Oliveira responds to Aprilia MotoGP rumour

Miguel Oliveira responds to rumours of a 2026 Aprilia MotoGP test-riding role.

Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Miguel Oliveira, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

While team-mate Jack Miller looks set to be confirmed alongside Toprak Razgatlioglu at Pramac Yamaha for 2026, Miguel Oliveira has been linked with a return to Aprilia in a test rider role.

A five-time MotoGP race winner for KTM, the Portuguese rider spent two seasons on the RS-GP with RNF/Trackhouse, claiming a best result of fourth place, before joining Yamaha this season.

Although several 2026 seats are still to be officially announced, deals for the likes of Miller, Luca Marini, Franco Morbidelli and Diogo Moreira are considered a formality, while Oliveira’s future remains unclear.

Sky Italia reported over the Balaton Park weekend that Oliveira ‘could return to Aprilia as a test rider to partner Lorenzo Savadori’.

Asked if he would be interested in such a move, Oliveira - who claimed his best finish of a difficult season with 12th in Hungary - replied: “Not really. I want to race! But of course I'm open to anything.”

Oliveira added that while the role of a test rider will be crucial as factories prepare for the switch to new 850cc engines in 2027, the benefit of having MotoGP wild-cards (on the current 1000cc bikes) will reduce.

“You don't really know what could be a development plan and a wild-card plan for next season, also because what's the sense of wild-carding when the bikes are going to be different for [2027]?” Oliveira said.

“So I don't know. It’s a little bit shooting in the dark, but we'll see. In the next week, we could have some news and we'll move on from there.”

Miller’s expected contract will see him continue at Pramac with Razgatlioglu, while Fabio Quartararo and Alex Rins remain in the factory Monster Yamaha line-up.

After missing out on Diogo Moreira to Honda, Yamaha was also thought to be evaluating Moto2 title leader Manuel Gonzalez for Pramac, but the Spaniard now looks set to remain in the intermediate class for another year.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton pledges to have more ‘fun’ after Ferrari pressure admission
3m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Fernando Alonso delivers rare defence of Lewis Hamilton amid Ferrari struggles
9m ago
Lewis Hamilton and Fernando Alonso
MotoGP News
Aleix Espargaro gets “rehab vibes” 10 days after vertebrae fractures
14m ago
Aleix Espargaro in training ten days after fractured Vertebrae (@AleixEspargaro Instagram)
F1 News
Fernando Alonso confident Alex Palou can “adapt very quickly” to F1
44m ago
Alex Palou
F1 News
Why Max Verstappen’s verdict on Sergio Perez is good news for Cadillac
44m ago
Sergio Perez and Max Verstappen

More News

MotoGP News
“Hopping” hurts Brad Binder’s chances “but what can you do?”
55m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell dismisses Lewis Hamilton’s “I am useless” comment as “nonsense”
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Somebody will beat me with the same bike” in future
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race
2h ago
Lando Norris