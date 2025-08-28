Ex-Andrea Dovizioso Ducati MotoGP bike could be yours!

Andrea Dovizioso’s 2019 Ducati MotoGP bike is set for auction later this year.

The Desmosedici GP19 Dovizioso rode to victory on two occasions is set to go for auction in November via Iconic Auctioneers as part of The Iconic Motorcycle Sale at the NEC Classic Motor Show.

The bike comes with a guide price of between £500,000 and £700,000, and was purchased by the vendor directly from the Ducati Corse factory in Bologna, Iconic Auctioneers says.

It also comes with a Certificate of Authenticity signed by Paolo Ciabatti, former Ducati Corse Sporting Director.

Andrea Dovizioso rode the GP19 to victory at the 2019 Qatar Grand Prix and 2019 Austrian Grand Prix, as well as to MotoGP podiums in Argentina, France, Italy, Czechia, Aragon, Japan, and Malaysia on his way to second in the riders’ standings behind Honda’s Marc Marquez.

Technically speaking, the GP19 was a milestone bike in the recent history of MotoGP as it was with this machine that Ducati debuted the ‘holeshot device’ technology that lowers the ride height of the bike on the grid before the start.

Later in the year, in Thailand, Ducati raced for the first time with a ride height device that could be used on the start as well as around the lap, helping to reduce wheelies on corner exit. Only the Pramac team’s Jack Miller used the updated device in the final races of the season before it was brought to all factory-spec Desmosedicis in 2020.

For Dovizioso, 2019 would be his penultimate season with Ducati before splitting with the brand at the end of 2020.

He returned in the middle of 2021 to replace Franco Morbidelli in the Petronas SRT Yamaha squad and rode the first half of the 2022 season with the same team but under the RNF name, retiring at the San Marino Grand Prix in September of that year.

Dovizioso now works as a test rider for Yamaha’s MotoGP project.

