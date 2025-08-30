Marc Marquez kicks back at comparisons, explains why he is less "aggressive"

Marc Marquez has kicked back at comparisons between his 2025 MotoGP domination and 2019 when he was last world champion, noting that they are “different versions” of himself.

The factory Ducati rider is in the midst of one of his best seasons ever, having won 10 grands prix from the first 14 rounds (as well as 13 sprints) and seven on the bounce since June’s Aragon round.

After dominating at the Hungarian Grand Prix, Marc Marquez is now 175 points ahead in the championship and faces the possibility of wrapping up his seventh premier class crown as early as the San Marino Grand Prix.

All of this has come at the age of 32 and five years on from a serious arm injury that derailed his career in 2020.

Is today's Marc Marquez better than ever?

Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, podium. Credit: Gold and Goose. © Gold & Goose

Many comparisons have been drawn between this season and 2019, when Marquez won 12 grands prix, was on the podium in all but one race and took the championship with a buffer of 151 points.

But Marquez insists the rider he was in 2019 and the rider he is now are completely different.

“Different versions,” he said.

“Of course, in 2019 for example it was different.

“Maybe the way I did the time attacks, the way I was fast immediately, or the way I approached the races was more aggressive.

“Now, I’m riding in a different way, smoother, just trying to use more the experience.

“But, you never know. Of course, what I know is now I’m in the best bike with the best team and it’s in my hands to win races and to achieve my main goal, which is the world championship.”

Winning the 2025 world title will bring Marquez level with Valentino Rossi’s career tally of seven in the top class and nine overall.

Marquez is now also second in the all-time premier class race wins list with 72, while Rossi sits top on 89.

His current run of seven successive grand prix wins is the first for any rider since he did so in 2014, when he scored 10 victories in a row.

He’s also the first Ducati rider to win five races in a row and is the first rider to win seven in a row with two different manufacturers.