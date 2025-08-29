Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta

Pedro Acosta gives his view on the path Marc Marquez has taken to return to the top of MotoGP.

Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and…
© Gold & Goose

Marc Marquez came back “from hell” to be again at the top of MotoGP, his fellow Spaniard Pedro Acosta says.

He is on course to match his rival Valentino Rossi's tally of nine world titles.

Acosta joined Marquez on the MotoGP grid in 2024 after winning two titles in his first three grand prix seasons in the lower categories.

It had been an up-and-down start to 2025 for Acosta as he moved to the factory KTM team – his results didn’t improve versus his rookie year initially and he was consistently linked with a move away from the Austrian factory throughout the early part of the season.

In recent races, Acosta’s form has improved and he has four podiums in the last six races, including Sprints.

All four of those top-three finishes have seen him on either the Sprint or grand prix podium alongside Marc Marquez, who has won the last seven Sprints and seven grands prix in the premier class.

Pedro Acosta wades into Marc Marquez v Valentino Rossi GOAT debate

Pedro Acosta, Valentino Rossi
Pedro Acosta, Valentino Rossi

The Red Bull KTM Factory Racing rider confessed his respect for Marquez, now affirmatively one of his on-track rivals, who he feels could’ve stopped in 2020 after fracturing his humerus and been able to reflect anyway on a good career.

“When Marquez wins this championship, he will sit at the table where Rafa Nadal, Fernando Alonso and Pau Gasol are,” Pedro Acosta said, speaking to AS about legendary Spanish sportsmen.

“Apart from Michael Jordan, when he went to baseball and then came back, I think it will be the most brutal return in sport that has been seen in many years.

“It's not that he’s had a regular year or two. He spent a whole year at home and by pushing and pushing he has put himself where he wanted.

“Marc Marquez would not have needed to race again. His story was already done, but he has put more effort into it than anyone else and things have turned out well, because without that we are not going anywhere.

“Along with Jordan and the big three of the Spaniards I mentioned, Marquez will be there, which is also where Valentino is, who had two bad years at Ducati.

“But this guy [Marquez] has had to come back from hell to win again. For me, he and Valentino are the same.”

Acosta also has appreciation for Valentino Rossi, whose VR46 Racing Team he was linked with earlier in 2025 before he accepted that his 2026 lies with KTM.

“For me Valentino Rossi is still Valentino Rossi, because a large part of what MotoGP is today has been because of Valentino,” Acosta said of the Italian, who invited him to the famous 100km dei Campioni race in January where Acosta partnered his road racing favourite Michael Dunlop.

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Helmut Marko gives update on when Yuki Tsunoda’s Red Bull future will be decided
12m ago
Yuki Tsunoda and Helmut Marko
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton points to "unpredictable" Ferrari after two spins in Dutch GP practice
31m ago
Lewis Hamilton
F1 News
Lando Norris names shock No1 challenger to McLaren at F1 Dutch Grand Prix
46m ago
Lando Norris, McLaren
F1 News
McLaren cop fine, Oscar Piastri escapes penalty for George Russell near-miss
1h ago
Oscar Piastri
F1 News
Fernando Alonso names F1 teams that should fear Aston Martin pace at Dutch GP
1h ago
Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin

More News

F1 News
Lance Stroll told where he went wrong to cause hefty F1 Dutch GP shunt
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 News
Max Verstappen mood worsens as Red Bull problems are exposed by F1 Dutch GP
1h ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez "hell" is key to Valentino Rossi MotoGP king row, says Pedro Acosta
1h ago
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, parc ferme. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
Lance Stroll explains cause of violent crash at F1 Dutch GP: “I was a passenger”
1h ago
Lance Stroll
F1 Results
2025 F1 Dutch Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results: Lando Norris on top
2h ago
Lando Norris