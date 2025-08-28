Valentino Rossi and Marc Marquez split in GOAT debate by one unforgettable clash

Franco Morbidelli says Rossi is greater than Marquez for a specific reason

Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
Valentino Rossi, Marc Marquez, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

VR46 Ducati MotoGP rider Franco Morbidelli says the impact he had on global motorcycle racing is what sets Valentino Rossi apart from Marc Marquez in the greatest of all time debate.

In a glittering grand prix career, Valentino Rossi won nine world titles - seven of which in the premier class - and a total of 115 GP wins, as well as massively growing the profile of MotoGP worldwide.

The debate of who the greatest rider of all time is, Rossi frequently tops people’s lists.

But in 2025, Marc Marquez is set to match Rossi’s career haul of world championships and is edging closer to his premier class wins record of 89, having so far scored 72.

For many, Marquez has already taken the GOAT crown.

Valentino Rossi v Marc Marquez GOAT debate rages on

Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi
Marc Marquez, Valentino Rossi

Franco Morbidelli, who owes his career to Rossi, unsurprisingly backs his mentor in this debate for the impact he has had on MotoGP.

But he also suggests that the controversial 2015 fallout between Rossi and Marquez has swayed his opinion.

“I'm going to do my best to answer you, and I'll put my friendship with Valentino aside to do so,” he said about this debate in an interview with AS.com.

“Right now, Marc has eight titles, and when he wins this world championship, he'll have nine, like Vale.

“The numbers are equal, and I think both Valentino and Marc can be considered among the three or five greatest in history, because of the numbers and the way they achieved them.

“What Marc did was incredible and inspiring, but I have one reservation about his great career, a not very positive thought about one moment in his career. I'm referring to 2015.”

In 2015, Rossi accused Marquez of conspiring to sabotage the Italian’s title hopes - a conspiracy he continues to preach to this day.

Asked for a more definitive answer on whether he picks Rossi or Marquez as the GOAT, Morbidelli added: “Because of the way he [Rossi] approached the sport and the touch he brought to it, which took it to another dimension.

“Marc is brutal and fantastic, but he hasn't achieved this.”

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
“Hopping” hurts Brad Binder’s chances “but what can you do?”
16m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
F1 News
George Russell dismisses Lewis Hamilton’s “I am useless” comment as “nonsense”
42m ago
Lewis Hamilton and George Russell
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: “Somebody will beat me with the same bike” in future
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Francesco Bagnaia
F1 News
George Russell provides update on F1 contract negotiations with Mercedes
1h ago
George Russell, Mercedes
F1 News
Lando Norris responds to Jolyon Palmer’s ‘luck’ criticism in 2025 F1 title race
1h ago
Lando Norris

More News

F1 News
Bernie Ecclestone tells Lewis Hamilton to “quit” F1
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
Pierre Gasly questions 400km/h claim over 2026 F1 cars
2h ago
Pierre Gasly, Alpine
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton “handling it in the wrong way” as insider questions his Ferrari approach
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton
MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi catching Bagnaia, but “not my main target”
2h ago
Bezzecchi, Bagnaia, Marc Marquez
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher launches fresh attack on Lance Stroll’s “disastrous qualifying record”
3h ago
Lance Stroll