Has a “just under 2cm” change finally fixed Pecco Bagnaia’s 2025 MotoGP season?

Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia says a set-up change of “just under two centimetres” in Hungary was a “return to the past” that has boosted his confidence for the MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix.

The double world champion endured his worst weekend of the season at Balaton Park, having struggled throughout the Hungary round until Sunday.

Though only coming through to ninth in the Hungarian Grand Prix, Pecco Bagnaia was buoyed by the the feeling he had on his Ducati GP25 following numerous radical set-up changes.

Now coming into the Catalan Grand Prix, Bagnaia has opened up more on what has changed on his bike and why he was able to ride better.

"We're talking about just under two centimetres, we were at the lowest point of the season and it was the right time to try something really different,” he said on Thursday.

“I always have maximum confidence, I manage to reset to face the weekend with the right mentality.

“But then I immediately reach the limit and struggle to go beyond that limit.

“In the last race I was able to follow the other riders and overtake, managing the gas and fuel consumption better.

“It was fantastic. This makes me think I can start the weekend in a different direction.

“Compared to before, what has changed is that now I can brake in the corners while maintaining the lean, something I've been missing all season.

“If you can't brake in the lean, you're fucked. That was my problem.

“We had tried compromise solutions, but now I've understood that halfway choices never work.

“It was a sort of return to the past. It's always a desperate step when you're trying to make a big difference.”

Bagnaia won both the Catalan Grand Prix and the Solidarity Grand Prix staged at Barcelona last year.