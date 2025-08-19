Hungarian MotoGP at Balaton Park: Start times, and how to watch

Information below on how to watch the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP, including timings and schedule

This is how to watch the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP on August 22-24. We’ve also listed the Hungarian MotoGP start times below.

Balaton Park is a new circuit on the MotoGP calendar, meaning every rider begins with the same blank slate on Friday morning.

World Superbike Championship riders have already raced here, and Toprak Razgatlioglu praised the track because he was able to successfully brake hard.

Ducati tested at Balaton Park in advance of the Hungarian MotoGP, enabling Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia to find the limits.

It is a track with plenty of left-handers meaning Marquez could dominate again.

But his rivals crept closer in Austria so Marquez's outrageous winning streak might come under threat. Balaton Park could be his rivals' best bet to beat him!

When is the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP?

The Hungarian MotoGP runs from 22-24 August.

Practice begins on Friday 22 August. Qualifying and the sprint race are on Saturday 23 August. The grand prix is on Sunday 24 August.

How to watch 2025 Hungarian MotoGP in the UK?

TNT Sports is showing every session of the Hungarian MotoGP in the UK.

With a TNT subscription, you’ll be able to watch the Hungarian MotoGP.

A subscription to TNT Sports through Discovery+ costs £30.99 per month. You get four channels packed full of sport, including MotoGP, for this price.

You can watch TNT Sports on your TV, mobile, tablet or console.

Every Moto2 and Moto3 session is also covered by TNT Sports.

Alternatively, you could buy MotoGP Video Pass to watch the live action. This is MotoGP's own official streaming service.

MotoGP Video Pass costs €104.99 for the whole season incluing Timing Pass, or €99.99 for the whole season without live data.

A monthly pass costs €29.99.

What are the start times for the 2025 Hungarian MotoGP?

Friday August 22
9.45am - FP1
2pm - Practice

Saturday August 23
9.10am - FP3
9.50am - Qualifying
2pm - Sprint race

Sunday August 24
1pm - Hungarian MotoGP

