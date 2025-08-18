Popular MotoGP circuit urged to prove "it's not a waste" to keep its funding

Malaysian GP is one of MotoGP’s more popular rounds

Ai Ogura
Ai Ogura

The Sepang International Circuit is being urged by a Malaysian sports minister to prove the annual MotoGP event is “not a waste” to continue to receive funding.

MotoGP has been racing in Malaysia for over 30 years, having first visited the country in 1991 when the grand prix was held at Shah Alam.

It remained at Shah Alam until 1997 before moving to Johor in 1998, and then to its permanent home of Sepang from 1999.

2024 Malaysian MotoGP
2024 Malaysian MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Since 1991, only two seasons haven’t featured a visit to Malaysia, with the 2020 and 2021 editions cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

MotoGP is currently contracted to race at Sepang until the end of 2026, with discussions reportedly underway between the circuit and the series about an extension.

According to FMT in Malaysia, sports minister Hannah Yeoh is urging Sepang to prove MotoGP is a sustainable investment for the government and provides long-term benefits for local people.

“When we invest, we are not signing only in terms of tourism,” Yeoh said at an event in Putrajaya.

“It should support the economy and job opportunities for Malaysians.

“So, that’s why data collection is important, and SIC must ensure that all this is recorded to convince the finance ministry that it is not a waste.”

Yeoh claims the MotoGP event generates around 4500 temporary jobs every year, but she wants to see longer-term skills transfer from this to Malaysians.

Last year’s Malaysian Grand Prix welcomed a weekend total of 184,923 spectators across the weekend and was one of the best-attended events of the 2024 season.

In recent years, Sepang has regularly attracted crowds of over 170,000, with last year’s the highest figure in the data available shared to the media by Dorna.

It is due to be the third-from-last round of the 2025 campaign and will take place from 24 October to 26 October.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Fred Vasseur takes another swipe at F1’s media for fuelling Ferrari turmoil
29m ago
Fred Vasseur
MotoGP News
Finger pointed at likeliest MotoGP rider to beat Marc Marquez at Balaton Park
35m ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Max Verstappen makes it clear what Red Bull must do to overthrow McLaren
44m ago
Max Verstappen, Red Bull
RR News
Michael Dunlop unveils Honda tribute to Joey, set for Classic TT
1h ago
Michael Dunlop's bike for Joey Dunlop tribute lap
MotoGP News
Lap times prove Pedro Acosta gains but his KTM can't do what the Ducati does
1h ago
Acosta, Aldeguer, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
Popular MotoGP circuit urged to prove "it's not a waste" to keep its funding
1h ago
Ai Ogura
RR News
How to watch Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
2h ago
Classic TT
F1 News
$71 million fee for ex-F1 grand prix to return, "it is very hard to get it back"
2h ago
2017 Malaysian GP
MotoGP News
"Big question mark” over Enea Bastianini answered in Austrian MotoGP
2h ago
Enea Bastianini
F1 News
Scepticism over Mercedes’ 2026 engine advantage: ‘Rivals won’t get caught out’
2h ago
Mercedes