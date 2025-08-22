Pecco Bagnaia after his furious reaction: “They were arguing on the line”

Of the three riders seen arguing at the end of Friday’s MotoGP practice at Balaton Park, only Francesco Bagnaia emerged without a penalty.

The FIM MotoGP Stewards later punished both Alex Marquez and Jack Miller with a three-place grid drop for obstructing the Ducati Lenovo rider.

Bagnaia had reacted with a furious gesture on-track.

“Honestly, I didn't see what happened. I was just pushing to do my second attempt at a time attack, like normal, and they were just arguing on the line,” Bagnaia told MotoGP.com. “They were both in the middle.”

The former champion completed a difficult opening day in 14th place.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“After the test with the Panigale, I knew I would have struggled here as this is a circuit that features all the types of corners where we have struggled so far this year, meaning those that require heavy braking, leaning while still braking, and then turning the bike in the last part of the corner.

"We knew it would have been tough and so it was, but we must look at the positive side, as I halved the gap with first position throughout the day. I’ll have one more session available tomorrow in order to make further progress.”

Jack Miller: 'It wasn't the place to be doing that...'

Jack Miller, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

Meanwhile, Miller was deemed to have been held up by Alex Marquez, but then also obstructed Bagnaia.

“Alex was upset with Diggia for I think the last sector on his best lap. And then I was starting a hot lap myself and he sat up in the middle of the track, in the change of direction between Turn 1 and 2,” Miller explained.

Article continues below ADVERTISEMENT

“[Alex] was gesticulating about how disappointed he was, and it wasn't the place to be doing that. But anyway, luckily it was on the first tyre and we were able to improve on the second tyre, but not quite enough.”

Miller finished the session in 17th, meaning he will join Bagnaia in Saturday’s Qualifying 1.

Alex Marquez was third fastest, booking his place in Qualifying 2.

The grid penalties do not apply for Saturday's Sprint race.