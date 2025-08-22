Marc Marquez names Balaton Park's most "difficult" and "easy" problems to solve

Marc Marquez describes Balaton Park as a “very different” MotoGP circuit where it will be “difficult to make a difference.”

Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP

Marc Marquez may have finished second to Pedro Acosta on the Friday practice timesheets for the Hungarian MotoGP, but the Ducati Lenovo rider was again the man to beat on race pace.

He didn’t know it at the time, but Marquez’s 1m 37.753s, set on 17-lap old medium tyres, was fast enough to claim tenth place and direct access to Qualifying 2 - without needing to fit a fresh tyre.

In the end, Marquez finished a close 0.006s behind Pedro Acosta on new tyres.

Before that, the factory KTM rider had been Marquez’s nearest opponent on used rubber, clocking a 1m 38.012s on 15-lap old tyres. 

However, unlike Marquez, Acosta was using the soft rear.

Marc Marquez spots what 'other bikes' can do at Balaton Park

The question now is whether Marquez can go even quicker on a used soft tyre in Saturday’s final practice, or if Acosta will close the gap when he switches the other way, to an old medium.

“The pace is good and, as always, the feeling with used tyres is better than with fresh ones,” Marquez confirmed.

“We’ll try to make further progress tomorrow because this is a very, very different track, where other bikes are able to corner very tightly – and this is very important.

“In any case, I’m happy with how today went and we now aim at a spot on the first two rows, which will be key given how hard it is to overtake at this track.”

Marc Marquez names 'easy' aspect of Balaton Park

Marquez, who will be seeking to extend a 12-race win streak in Saturday’s Sprint, was one of the few with prior Balaton Park mileage after testing on a Panigale V4S during the summer break.

The eight-time world champion confirmed that consistency is tricky, with lap times fluctuating during each run, as well as cancellations for exceeding track limits.

“It’s quite a difficult race track, especially to find a way to be constant, to not exaggerate,” he told TNT Sport. “Step by step we got into the rhythm.

“It is one of the more difficult circuits to understand the way to be fast. But it is one of the easiest circuits to arrive at the limit. I expect tomorrow it will be super tight.

“The focus will be to try the soft rear tyre, to understand for a race distance. We need to try something on the set-up also because I believe we can improve in some points.”

Saturday’s qualifying is expected to be one of the most hotly contested of the season.

“It’s a super small circuit where it is difficult to make a difference,” he said. “Compared to the others, the lap times are super tight.”

Ducati team-mate Francesco Bagnaia was just 14th fastest.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Jorge Martin the fastest Aprilia: "Soon we’ll be able to battle”
5h ago
Jorge Martin, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez names Balaton Park's most "difficult" and "easy" problems to solve
5h ago
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pecco Bagnaia after his furious reaction: “They were arguing on the line”
6h ago
Pecco Bagnaia
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez rails against MotoGP grid penalty: “They disturbed me”
6h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Jack Miller, Alex Marquez hit with penalties after incident which caused furore
7h ago
Alex Marquez

More News

MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez v Pedro Acosta two-way battle teed up by Hungary MotoGP practice pace
7h ago
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
RR Results
Manx GP and Classic TT qualifying results (Friday)
8h ago
Michael Evans, 2025 Classic TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta delivers verdict on "strange" highside in Hungarian MotoGP practice
8h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Hungarian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Fabio Quartararo exit speculation “makes no sense”, Yamaha claim
8h ago
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Hungarian Grand Prix, media debrief. Credit: Gold and Goose.
RR News
Drunk Manx Grand Prix track crosser jailed after practice incident
9h ago
Manx Grand Prix