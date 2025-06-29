Luca Lunetta injury reported after worrying Moto3 incident

The injury sustained by Luca Lunetta at Assen has been reported in Italy.

A scary-looking incident took place in the Moto3 race in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Italian rider Lunetta, who had started from 18th, had battled into the front-running group.

Alvaro Carpe clattered into the back of him, and Lunetta fell onto the track, dangerously in the path of the oncoming riders. He was struck by an arriving bike.

Lunetta was declared concscious by race direction then transported to hospital.

“According to the first information released to Sky by his father and his team, he suffered a fractured tibia,” a report by Sky Italia read.

“Lunetta, who never lost consciousness, was transported to hospital for further investigations.”

Lunetta’s father “still reassured about his son's general condition”, the report adds.

Marco Grana, the Sic58 team manager, said: “The rider is in hospital, he is fine and conscious.

“Once anything bad has been averted, let's see whether to take him to Italy or have him operated on here in Holland.”

The Moto3 race was won by Jose Antonio Rueda, ahead of David Munoz.