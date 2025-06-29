Luca Lunetta injury reported after worrying Moto3 incident

Luca Lunetta was caught under wheels of another bike in Moto3 scare

Luca Lunetta
Luca Lunetta

The injury sustained by Luca Lunetta at Assen has been reported in Italy.

A scary-looking incident took place in the Moto3 race in the Netherlands on Sunday.

Italian rider Lunetta, who had started from 18th, had battled into the front-running group.

Alvaro Carpe clattered into the back of him, and Lunetta fell onto the track, dangerously in the path of the oncoming riders. He was struck by an arriving bike.

Lunetta was declared concscious by race direction then transported to hospital.

“According to the first information released to Sky by his father and his team, he suffered a fractured tibia,” a report by Sky Italia read.

“Lunetta, who never lost consciousness, was transported to hospital for further investigations.”

Lunetta’s father “still reassured about his son's general condition”, the report adds.

Marco Grana, the Sic58 team manager, said: “The rider is in hospital, he is fine and conscious.

“Once anything bad has been averted, let's see whether to take him to Italy or have him operated on here in Holland.”

The Moto3 race was won by Jose Antonio Rueda, ahead of David Munoz.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
6m ago
F1 World Championship points after 2025 Austrian Grand Prix
Oscar Piastri
F1 Results
21m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Race Results
Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri
F1
22m ago
2025 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - LIVE UPDATES!
McLaren
MotoGP News
36m ago
“Nobody’s fault” judgement on Alex Marquez v Pedro Acosta crash at Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, Pedro Acosta
MotoGP News
41m ago
Marc Marquez hits back at critics: “I was angry, show respect to other riders”
Marc Marquez

More News

MotoGP News
1h ago
Gresini explain what caused Alex Marquez’s Dutch MotoGP crash
Alex Marquez
MotoGP News
1h ago
A MotoGP rider hospitalised after an insect sting at Assen
Pedro Acosta
F1 News
1h ago
Max Verstappen wiped out of F1 Austrian GP by Kimi Antonelli
Max Verstappen
Moto3 News
1h ago
Luca Lunetta injury reported after worrying Moto3 incident
Luca Lunetta
MotoGP Results
2h ago
Assen: New 2025 MotoGP World Championship standings
Marc Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP