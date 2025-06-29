2025 Dutch Moto3 - Race Results

Moto3 opened the race day action at Assen, with a crash filled race ending under a red flag, leaving Jose Antonio Rueda victorious for a fifth time in round ten, the Dutch Grand Prix.

Jose Antonio Rueda started from pole and lead for much of the early part of the race, before several changes in lead.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider had worked his way back to the front on the penultimate lap after falling deep into the lead group and his timing lead to victory, ahead as the initial yellow flag came out for the late Luca Lunetta fall, which became a red flag by the time the group reached the last corners again, with the Spaniard being given a giant traditional laurel wreath on the podium to celebrate his win at the Assen TT track.

Aragon race winner David Munoz had qualified down in 14th , but was the best of the riders remaining in the class form Assen last year, where he finished on the rostrum in third.

The Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP swiftly pulled himself into the lead group, and had worked out where he wanted to pass on the last lap, but saving the move proved costly as overtaking in the final sector under a yellow would not have been possible, even if the red flag had not arrived, Munoz was second by 0.144 when the race was declared.

Rookie Valentin Perrone has impressed over the last few rounds, securing eighth in Italy after a huge comeback ride. This time, from tenth, the Red Bull KTM Tech3 rider had less to do, leaving the Argentine rider able to run in the front group, and seizing the chance to move into third at the right time, bringing him a first Moto3 podium finish in third.

Alvaro Carpe was the best place rookie on the grid, in second behind his teammate Rueda and staged a huge comeback after early contact from Ryusei Yamanaka sent both him and Taiyo Furusato down to 14th and 16th respectively.

After a few stagnant laps to regroup, the duo moved forward setting fastest race laps in the process, up to second by the penultimate lap, the fourth place he dropped to which caused the domino effect for the red flag is where he finished

Angel Piqueras had struggled in Assen, off the pace - only qualifying 16th. The MT Helmets rider was a different rider in race trim, progressing to fifth in an impressive comeback ride.



David Almansa had been top Honda in qualifying, completing the front row, and lead briefly on his way to being the top Honda in the race in sixth behind a seas of KTM’s.

Scott Ogden stayed out of trouble for his best result of the season, seventh for CIP Green power, smashing his previous best of eleventh.

Dennis Foggia, a podium finisher at home in Italy, could not quite repeat the feat but made strong progress by the race close for eighth, despite receiving a late track limits penalty on his Aspar.

The Moto3 veteran held enough of a gap over Joel Kelso to hold position, with Kelso forced into evasive measure in the red flag crash, leaving the LevelUp - MTA rider ninth.

Marcos Uriarte continued in place of Matteo Bertelle on the second LevelUp - MTA bike and collected his best result with a top ten finish, beating the 13th he scored in the opening round when an MLav rider.

2025 Dutch Moto3 - Race Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Jose Antonio Rueda SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) 32m 12.319s 2 David Munoz SPA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) +0.144s 3 Valentin Perrone ARG Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +0.245s 4 Alvaro Carpe SPA Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM) +1.087s 5 Angel Piqueras SPA FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +1.296s 6 David Almansa SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) +2.083s 7 Scott Ogden GBR CIP Green Power (KTM) +2.234s 8 Dennis Foggia ITA CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM) +2.334s 9 Joel Kelso AUS LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +6.055s 10 Marcos Uriarte SPA LEVELUP - MTA (KTM) +6.618s 11 Ryusei Yamanaka JPN FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM) +7.302s 12 Jacob Roulstone AUS Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM) +8.855s 13 Stefano Nepa ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) +12.695s 14 Riccardo Rossi ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) +12.975s 15 Maximo Qulies SPA CFMOTO Valresa Aspar Team (KTM) +24.694s 16 Noah Dettwiler SWI CIP Green Power (KTM) +25.594s 17 Jakob Rosenthaler AUT DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) +31.594s 18 Luca Lunetta ITA SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda) DNF 19 Adrian Fernandez SPA Leopard Racing (Honda) DNF 20 Taiyo Furusato JPN Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 21 Tatchakorn Buasri THA Honda Team Asia (Honda) DNF 22 Eddie O'Shea GBR GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 23 Cormac Buchanan NZL DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM) DNF 24 Nicola Carraro ITA Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda) DNF 25 Leonardo Abruzzo ITA GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda) DNF 26 Guido Pini ITA Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM) DNF

Yamanaka recovered from his evasive action for eleventh for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI, clear of Jacob Roulstone in twelfth for Tech3.

The remaining Moto3 points in Assen went to Stefano Nepa in 13th for SIC58 Squadra Corse, Riccardo Rossi in 14th for Rivacold Snipers and Mugello race winner Maximo Quiles, who remounted after his late fall, pushing too hard on his Aspar bike on the penultimate lap saw him slide out of the battle for the lead at turn ten, re-joining to finish 25th.

Crashes, Injuries and Replacements

Guido Pini was seventh on the grid, but stalled the start, ending his race before it had begun.

Junior GP rider Leonardo Abruzzo rode for MLav Racing, filling in for the injured Vincente Perez. The first rider to crash out he had just been handed a long lap penalty for a shortcut at the chicane when he fell from 23rd on lap seven.

Cormac Buchanan and Nicola Carraro were next to fall, off together on lap thirteen.

Three lap later, Eddie O’Shea had nowhere to go, the unlucky Brit collected again, this time by Tatchakorn Buasri.

Quiles was next off, on lap 18, while the biggest accident came starting the last lap - causing the red flag.

Carpe suddenly found himself behind Perrone, and sat up slightly, hitting into Lunetta, who had been back to the pace he showed in practice, having worked his way into the lead group rapidly from 18th.

The Italian fell on track into the path of the riders behind and was hit by Taiyo Furusato who was directly in line, with Adrian Fernandez next on track also taken out with nowhere left to go.

All riders were declared conscious after the incident by race direction. Lunetta was taken to hospital for further checks.

Both Yamanaka and Kelso ran onto the grass and gravel affecting their final results to avoid making an already nasty accident worse.

Ruche Moodley also picked up an injury in Mugello, leading to a return for Jakob Rosenthaler (17th), now at DENSSI Racing - BOE, one of the two other rider to finish along with Noah Dettwiler ahead in 16th.

Championship Standings

A fifth win takes Rueda, who was already championship leader to a 69 point lead, on 187 points.

Arriving with just a point between them, Carpe moves into second after finishing second, on 125 points, swapping places with Piqueras, who now has 117 points.

His nearest rival to be top rookie, Quiles picked up just a point after his fall, moving him to 86.