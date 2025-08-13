Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton: "A lot of drama, maybe he's too old"

Ralf Schumacher is the latest to slam Ferrari’s new signing Lewis Hamilton after his self-critical rant in Hungary.

Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
© XPB Images

Formula 1 race winner Ralf Schumacher has taken aim at Lewis Hamilton amid his ongoing struggles at Ferrari this year.

Hamilton left Mercedes with a year left on his contract to join Ferrari, but his first half-season with the team has fallen short of expectations.

While the Briton did score a morale-boosting victory in the Shanghai sprint race early on, he has failed to finish on the podium in a Sunday race, and has been comprehensively outperformed by his teammate Charles Leclerc.

Following a tough qualifying session at the Hungarian Grand Prix where he got eliminated in Q2 and Leclerc stuck the car on pole, a dejected Hamilton called himself “useless” and asked Ferrari to replace him with another driver.

It followed just a week after the 40-year-old vowed to win a world championship with Ferrari and avoid the same fate that befell the likes of Sebastian Vettel and Fernando Alonso.

Ralf Schumacher critical of Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton is enduring a tough start at Ferrari
Lewis Hamilton is enduring a tough start at Ferrari

Former Jordan, Williams and Toyota driver Schumacher has now weighed in on Hamilton's woes, suggesting he is “too old” to adapt to the SF-25 or simply can't "cope" in that environment.

"I said before the season that this could go wrong,” he told Bild. “Right now, I see a lot of drama from him. He's been criticising the team, complaining internally, struggling with the car - that doesn't help anyone.

“The car suits Leclerc, not him. Maybe he's too old to adapt. Or he just can't cope. I think the decision to go with Leclerc was made a long time ago. But I don't think he'll quit during the season."

After 14 rounds, Hamilton sits sixth in the championship on 109 points, 42 points adrift of teammate Leclerc.

Meanwhile, Ferrari holds second place in the constructors’ standings with a 24-point buffer over Mercedes.

Rachit Thukral
Journalist

Rachit joined the Crash.net team in 2025 with a primary focus on F1 and sportscar racing.

He previously served as a news editor at Motorsport.com, where he played a key role in the day-to-day editorial operations.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Outsider gets taste of Kenan Sofuoglu methods that forged Toprak Razgatlioglu
3h ago
Aldi Mahendra, 2025 UK WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Brutal Austrian MotoGP braking load revealed by Brembo
4h ago
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
RR News
Full schedule for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
4h ago
Jamie Coward, 2019 Classic TT
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
5h ago
Brad Binder
WSBK Feature
2026 WorldSBK rider line-up: The grid so far, and the latest rumours
5h ago
Danilo Petrucci

More News

MotoGP News
Michelin offers revised front tyre, Austrian MotoGP "approached with caution"
5h ago
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Dropped F1 driver Logan Sargeant takes first step towards racing comeback
5h ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton: "A lot of drama, maybe he's too old"
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
Surprise Cadillac lifeline touted for Mick Schumacher, but he's not racing
5h ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Jack Miller switches from Suzuka to MotoGP at "a track I really like"
5h ago
Jack Miller