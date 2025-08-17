Ralf Schumacher tells Oscar Piastri which key error will cost him the F1 title

Ralf Schumacher has advised McLaren driver Oscar Piastri not to take too many risks in the second half of the 2025 Formula 1 season as he battles with teammate Lando Norris for his first title.

Piastri and Norris have emerged as the only realistic contenders for the championship this year, with McLaren enjoying a significant advantage over its rivals at the end of the current rule cycle.

Despite being less experienced of the two, Piastri has led the championship since the Saudi Arabian GP in April, although Norris has brought the gap down to nine points with three wins in the last four races.

Ralf Schumacher identifies key error which may decide F1 title

McLaren, Ferrari

Former Grand Prix driver Schumacher believes Norris and Piastri are now evenly matched, but cautions that Piastri could falter when the championship is within his grasp.

"I would have said Lando was the more complete driver before but Oscar has overcome his weaknesses from last year,” he told Bild.

“He was too harsh on the tires and couldn't keep up with the race pace. Now he has strong nerves and is fast. I see them both on the same level.

“One retirement or one mistake can decide the World Championship.

“I see the danger with Oscar of taking too many risks when he sees the title in front of him. That can sometimes go wrong."

Schumacher’s comments partly conflict with those of 2016 F1 champion Nico Rosberg, who claimed Piastri has no real “weaknesses”, while suggesting the ‘championship will be decided in Norris’ head’.

Williams F1 driver Carlos Sainz however suggested that Norris’ honesty is being “used against him” and claimed the other drivers also suffer from self-doubt.