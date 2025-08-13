Nico Rosberg pinpoints Oscar Piastri’s ‘scary’ advantage over Lando Norris

Nico Rosberg claims Oscar Piastri has a "scary" advantage over Lando Norris.

Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris
Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris

Oscar Piastri holds a “scary” advantage over McLaren teammate in the F1 2025 title race, according to Nico Rosberg.

McLaren pair Piastri and Norris are battling it out in an intra-team battle for world championship honours this year, with the duo evenly matched.

Piastri leads the world championship by nine points and has six victories to Norris’s five, though three of the Briton’s have been racked up in the past four races to help him steadily reduce the deficit to his teammate.

Having observed their back and forth rivalry, Rosberg believes the title race will ultimately be determined by Norris’s mental resilience, something the 2016 F1 world champion has regularly raised concerns about.

"You can't really say that Lando is a smidge quicker anymore,” Rosberg told the Sky Sports F1 Show.

"At some point we need to stop saying that because there's no basis to that anymore. Oscar has just been extremely quick always, and I see them kind of on a par.

"The championship is going to be decided in Lando's head. That's my that's my kind of impression unfortunately. It's how solid can Lando become?

"I know he's working on it, blocking social media and all of those things.”

Does Oscar Piastri have the edge over Lando Norris?

Norris started the season stronger and was labelled the early favourite for the title but Piastri has led the standings since winning the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix in April.

According to Rosberg, Piastri has “no weaknesses”, which he feels will be a concern for Norris.

"Oscar is super strong,” Rosberg added.

"He's surprised me because we all knew he was a great driver, but last year, Lando still had the edge. This year, Oscar is just incredibly solid, strong and fast.

"There's no there's no weaknesses there. What's his weakness? There are no more, which is a bit scary for Lando because Lando does have weaknesses.”

After Norris ran into the back of Piastri at the Canadian Grand Prix, Rosberg pinpointed “mental fragility” as being the 25-year-old’s biggest weakness.

“Lando as you mentioned, it's been his Achilles heel this year hasn't it, his mental fragility, his doubts, and they came to the fore again now in Montreal,” Rosberg told an earlier edition of the Sky Sports F1 Show.

"It's just when the pressure is highest there's these little mistakes that creep in.

"They crept in in qualifying where in Q3 he made two major mistakes on his two important laps which meant he only had seventh place on the grid with one of the fastest cars.

"In the heat of the moment, in the most critical moment where he was trying to pass his championship rival he did a very strange misjudgment, just driving right into the back of him.”

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

