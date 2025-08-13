Surprise Cadillac lifeline touted for Mick Schumacher, but he's not racing

Could Mick Schumacher receive an F1 lifeline with Cadillac?

Mick Schumacher
Mick Schumacher

Mick Schumacher has once again been linked with Cadillac’s new F1 project, but not as a race driver.

The 26-year-old German could be in line for a reserve and development driver role with the American outfit when they make their F1 debut in 2026 as the 11th team, according to The Race.

Schumacher, the son of legendary seven-time wold champion Michael, hasn’t raced in F1 since being dropped by Haas at the end of the 2022 season.

The 2020 Formula 2 champion contested 43 grands prix and scored 12 points across a two-season stint in F1.

Since losing his full-time F1 drive, Schumacher acted as Mercedes’ test and reserve driver before joining Alpine’s World Endurance Championship programme.

Schumacher is one of several drivers linked as options for Cadillac for next year.

Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas appear to be the frontrunners to land the two race seats, however.

Mick Schumacher’s F1 return chances assessed

Schumacher’s prospects of returning to F1 with Cadillac were recently debated by F1 presenter and reporter Lawrence Barretto and former IndyCar driver James Hinchcliffe.

“Obviously he's done his two seasons, they weren't the best. I think he's probably as a driver grown since then. He went on to that Mercedes reserve role, learned, I imagine, an awful lot in that position," Hinchcliffe told the F1 channel.

“I mean, it's exactly what Valtteri is doing now. So, there's something to that position. Then he went back to full-time racing, which I do think is important. I think it's important to stay racing sharp. So, it's not an unappealing option.

"I'm always going to default to the two most experienced guys, if I'm in charge of this programme, but if for whatever reason one of those two doesn't work out, then yeah, it's one to seriously consider because again, natural speed was there.

"If you look at his junior career, it always took him kind of a year and a half to really get up to speed with a car. We saw a little bit of that with Haas, it wasn't quite enough for him to retain that ride.

“But if he had a long-term project, something he could start fresh with, and you knew that you had the runway to really learn, they're going to most likely not be battling for points first time out.

"So, there's maybe a little bit less pressure on it. It could be an environment where he could excel.”

Barretto added: “He’s doing what he can to try and get himself in the mix.

“He’s trying to spend a lot of time talking with the General Motors executives. He’s obviously at Alpine racing in the World Endurance Championship, so he’s trying to stay sharp on that side of things.”

In this article

Lewis Larkam
F1 Editor

Lewis regularly attends Grands Prix for Crash.net around the world. Often reporting on the action from the ground, Lewis tells the stories of the people who matter in the sport.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

WSBK News
Outsider gets taste of Kenan Sofuoglu methods that forged Toprak Razgatlioglu
3h ago
Aldi Mahendra, 2025 UK WorldSBK, Supersport. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Brutal Austrian MotoGP braking load revealed by Brembo
4h ago
Bagnaia, Martin, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
RR News
Full schedule for the 2025 Manx Grand Prix and Classic TT
4h ago
Jamie Coward, 2019 Classic TT
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
5h ago
Brad Binder
WSBK Feature
2026 WorldSBK rider line-up: The grid so far, and the latest rumours
5h ago
Danilo Petrucci

More News

MotoGP News
Michelin offers revised front tyre, Austrian MotoGP "approached with caution"
5h ago
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Dropped F1 driver Logan Sargeant takes first step towards racing comeback
5h ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
F1 News
Ralf Schumacher slams Lewis Hamilton: "A lot of drama, maybe he's too old"
5h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
F1 News
Surprise Cadillac lifeline touted for Mick Schumacher, but he's not racing
5h ago
Mick Schumacher
MotoGP News
Jack Miller switches from Suzuka to MotoGP at "a track I really like"
5h ago
Jack Miller