Michelin offers revised front tyre, Austrian MotoGP "approached with caution"

Michelin says the Red Bull Ring “always needs to be approached with caution” as it updates its front tyre allocation for the Austrian MotoGP.

Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP
Start, 2024 Austrian MotoGP

Michelin will introduce an evolution of its hard front tyre for this weekend’s Austrian MotoGP, alongside the special rear construction already proven at the Red Bull Ring in previous years.

At last year’s event, all riders opted for the medium compound front and rear in the grand prix, after the soft rear was favoured by most in the Sprint.

While the Spielberg layout is famed for its heavy braking zones, its combination of hard acceleration and low grip also produces excessive wheelspin, overheating the rear tyre.

The special rear construction, used for several seasons, is thus designed to reduce heat build-up by 10 to 15°C compared to the standard construction.

“The Red Bull Ring is a circuit we know well, but one that always needs to be approached with caution,” said Piero Taramasso, Michelin Motorsport’s two-wheel competition manager.

“Its layout - with long straights, heavy braking, and generally low grip, especially at the rear - makes it one of the most challenging tracks of the season for tyres.

“The rear tyre is particularly stressed during acceleration phases and generates a lot of heat.

“Our specific ‘Red Bull Ring’ construction helps us control this factor and maintain consistent performance to the chequered flag. It has proven its worth, and we have chosen to use it again.”

This year’s special rear will again be available in asymmetric soft and medium compounds, both with a harder right-hand side.

For the front, the soft and medium compounds remain unchanged from 2024, while the hard features a revised specification, a stiffer carcass paired with softer rubber, identical to last year’s medium compound.

“On the front tyre side, we are introducing an evolution this year to the hard compound,” Taramasso explained. 

“It uses the 2024 medium compound but with a stiffer internal carcass to improve stability and support under heavy braking. This will allow riders to brake later and have better control in critical phases.

“The summer weather could be an advantage, but if rain comes, the track becomes tricky: low grip, persistent damp patches, water run-off… It’s also a real challenge for the rain tyres.”

The Michelin MotoGP rain tyres will be available in soft and medium compounds, front and rear.

“In short, we are offering a complete and refined range to help our partners perform in all conditions,” Taramasso concluded.

