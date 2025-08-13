How to watch Austrian MotoGP: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels

This is how to watch the 2025 Austrian MotoGP on August 15-17, including ways to get a free live stream. We’ve also listed the Austrian MotoGP start times below.

The summer break is over and MotoGP roars back into action at the Red Bull Ring.

It is the home round for KTM so all eyes will be on the manufacturer who have struggled this year. But, last time out at Brno, KTM enjoyed their best round so far.

Marc Marquez has won 10 races in a row (grands prix and sprints) heading to Austria. But, oddly, he has never won at the Austrian MotoGP.

Marquez is the championship leader and overhauling might be a lofty goal but he will have rivals circling to take a race win away.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRIAN MOTOGP FOR FREE ONLINE

The Austrian broadcasters ORF or Servus have free Austrian MotoGP coverage, which you can live stream on their of streaming platforms - ORF TVthek for ORF or Servus TV for Servus. Just bear in mind that the commentary will be in German, and you may need to create a free account in order to tune in.

Belgian broadcaster RTBF also has free coverage of the Austrian MotoGP, only with French commentary. You can live stream RTBF on RTBF Auvio.

HOW TO WATCH 2025 AUSTRIAN MOTOGP FROM ANYWHERE

If you’re currently abroad or not in the same country as the TV streaming service you’re trying to use, you probably won’t be able to watch the Italian MotoGP because of geo-blocking, a technology that broadcasters use to restricts certain content to specific parts of the world. However, you can dodge geo-blocks by using a VPN, and ExpressVPN is one of the best.

