Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time/Diff Lap Max 1 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 1'31.874s 4/7 310k 2 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.137s 6/7 310k 3 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) +0.141s 7/7 315k 4 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) +0.197s 5/7 311k 5 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.236s 6/6 304k 6 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +0.500s 4/7 307k 7 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.526s 6/7 308k 8 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)* +0.592s 6/6 304k 9 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.596s 5/7 310k 10 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.606s 7/7 305k 11 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) +0.624s 6/7 307k 12 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) +0.719s 4/7 311k 13 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) +0.732s 6/7 314k 14 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +0.877s 4/7 304k 15 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) +0.998s 6/7 306k 16 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) +1.022s 7/7 307k 17 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +1.035s 7/7 307k 18 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)* +1.074s 6/7 308k 19 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) +1.190s 7/7 305k 20 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.196s 5/7 309k 21 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) +1.692s 6/7 305k 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)* +2.270s 4/7 305k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Alex Marquez turns the tables on Sprint winner Marc to lead morning warm-up for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Gresini rider, who spent the Saturday race in his brother’s slipstream but was unable to pass, was quickest throughout the ten-minute session.

Alex finished 0.137s clear of Marc's factory Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi replicating his third for Aprilia in the Sprint.

Both Yamaha teams – Monster and Pramac - took to the track in their special red and white ‘Noriyuki Haga’ R7 livery during warm-up, being used today as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.