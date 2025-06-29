2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results

Warm-up results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.

Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime/DiffLapMax
1Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)1'31.874s4/7310k
2Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.137s6/7310k
3Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)+0.141s7/7315k
4Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)+0.197s5/7311k
5Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.236s6/6304k
6Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)+0.500s4/7307k
7Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.526s6/7308k
8Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*+0.592s6/6304k
9Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.596s5/7310k
10Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.606s7/7305k
11Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)+0.624s6/7307k
12Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)+0.719s4/7311k
13Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)+0.732s6/7314k
14Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+0.877s4/7304k
15Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)+0.998s6/7306k
16Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)+1.022s7/7307k
17Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+1.035s7/7307k
18Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*+1.074s6/7308k
19Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)+1.190s7/7305k
20Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.196s5/7309k
21Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)+1.692s6/7305k
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*+2.270s4/7305k

* Rookie

Official Assen MotoGP Records:

Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)

Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)

Alex Marquez turns the tables on Sprint winner Marc to lead morning warm-up for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.

The Gresini rider, who spent the Saturday race in his brother’s slipstream but was unable to pass, was quickest throughout the ten-minute session.

Alex finished 0.137s clear of Marc's factory Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi replicating his third for Aprilia in the Sprint.

Both Yamaha teams – Monster and Pramac - took to the track in their special red and white ‘Noriyuki Haga’ R7 livery during warm-up, being used today as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations.

HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.

Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.

Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.

In this article

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
2m ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc in Dutch MotoGP warm-up, all eyes on tyre choice
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
3m ago
Aprilia hit back at Jorge Martin’s manager and vow to fight in court
Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
28m ago
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur to miss Austrian GP for personal reasons
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur will not be in Austria on Sunday
MotoGP News
45m ago
“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours
Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
53m ago
PICTURES: Yamaha MotoGP riders on track in special ‘Haga R7’ livery
Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
1h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
1h ago
Can Fabio Quartararo win Dutch MotoGP from pole? “We are not ready yet”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Norris and Leclerc will share the front row in Austria
MotoGP News
1h ago
Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
1h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir