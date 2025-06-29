2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Warm-up results from the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen, round 10 of 22.
|Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time/Diff
|Lap
|Max
|1
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|1'31.874s
|4/7
|310k
|2
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.137s
|6/7
|310k
|3
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|+0.141s
|7/7
|315k
|4
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|+0.197s
|5/7
|311k
|5
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.236s
|6/6
|304k
|6
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+0.500s
|4/7
|307k
|7
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.526s
|6/7
|308k
|8
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)*
|+0.592s
|6/6
|304k
|9
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.596s
|5/7
|310k
|10
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.606s
|7/7
|305k
|11
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|+0.624s
|6/7
|307k
|12
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|+0.719s
|4/7
|311k
|13
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|+0.732s
|6/7
|314k
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+0.877s
|4/7
|304k
|15
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|+0.998s
|6/7
|306k
|16
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|+1.022s
|7/7
|307k
|17
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+1.035s
|7/7
|307k
|18
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)*
|+1.074s
|6/7
|308k
|19
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|+1.190s
|7/7
|305k
|20
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.196s
|5/7
|309k
|21
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|+1.692s
|6/7
|305k
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)*
|+2.270s
|4/7
|305k
* Rookie
Official Assen MotoGP Records:
Best lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 30.540s (2024)
Fastest race lap: Francesco Bagnaia Ducati 1m 31.866s (2024)
Alex Marquez turns the tables on Sprint winner Marc to lead morning warm-up for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP at Assen.
The Gresini rider, who spent the Saturday race in his brother’s slipstream but was unable to pass, was quickest throughout the ten-minute session.
Alex finished 0.137s clear of Marc's factory Ducati, with Marco Bezzecchi replicating his third for Aprilia in the Sprint.
Both Yamaha teams – Monster and Pramac - took to the track in their special red and white ‘Noriyuki Haga’ R7 livery during warm-up, being used today as part of the company's 70th anniversary celebrations.
HRC’s Luca Marini is still recovering from multiple injuries while testing a Superbike at Suzuka in Japan last month.
Marini is replaced by Honda test and wild-card rider Aleix Espargaro, who memorably charged through the field to claim fourth place - just 2.5s behind the winner - with Aprilia in 2022.
Aprilia test rider Lorenzo Savadori is again replacing injured reigning world champion Jorge Martin at Aprilia.