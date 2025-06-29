Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty

The starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP was altered by a penalty

Enea Bastianini
Enea Bastianini

Here is the updated starting grid for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP.

The starting grid was changed by a three-place penalty to Enea Bastianini.

The KTM rider qualified in 17th but drops to 20th after being punished for "riding slowly online and disturbing" Alex Rins.

Miguel Oliveira, Rins and Ai Ogura are boosted by moving forward one place due to Bastianini's penalty.

Fabo Quartararo starts from pole position again aiming to avoid a DNF like he suffered on Saturday in the sprint.

The sprint was won by Marc Marquez who again must start from fourth.

Pecco Bagnaia, from an impressive second on the grid, will be dreaming of laying a blow to his teammate in the grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi, from fifth, scored a podium finish in the sprint.

2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Starting grid
PosRiderNatTeam
1Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
2Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP25)
3Alex MarquezSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
4Marc MarquezSPADucati Lenovo (GP25)
5Marco BezzecchiITAAprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
6Franco MorbidelliITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
7Fermin AldeguerSPABK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
8Fabio Di GiannantonioITAPertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
9Pedro AcostaSPARed Bull KTM (RC16)
10Maverick ViñalesSPARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
11Raul FernandezSPATrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
12Johann ZarcoFRACastrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
13Joan MirSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
14Jack MillerAUSPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
15Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)
17Miguel OliveiraPORPramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
18Alex RinsSPAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
19Ai OguraJPNTrackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
20Enea BastianiniITARed Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
21Aleix EspargaroSPAHonda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
22Somkiat ChantraTHAIdemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)
James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
55m ago
Alex Marquez leads Marc in Dutch MotoGP warm-up, all eyes on tyre choice
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
56m ago
Aprilia hit back at Jorge Martin’s manager and vow to fight in court
Massimo Rivola. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
Ferrari's Fred Vasseur to miss Austrian GP for personal reasons
Ferrari team boss Fred Vasseur will not be in Austria on Sunday
MotoGP News
1h ago
“No deadline” for 2026 Honda MotoGP rider negotiations amid Jorge Martin rumours
Alberto Puig, 2024 MotoGP Solidarity Barcelona Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
1h ago
PICTURES: Yamaha MotoGP riders on track in special ‘Haga R7’ livery
Fabio Quartararo, special livery, 2025 Dutch MotoGP

More News

MotoGP Results
2h ago
2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Warm-up Results
Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Can Fabio Quartararo win Dutch MotoGP from pole? “We are not ready yet”
Fabio Quartararo, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
2h ago
Starting grid for F1 Austrian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Norris and Leclerc will share the front row in Austria
MotoGP News
2h ago
Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty
Enea Bastianini
MotoGP News
2h ago
How to watch Dutch MotoGP today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
Joan Mir