Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty

Here is the updated starting grid for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP.

The starting grid was changed by a three-place penalty to Enea Bastianini.

The KTM rider qualified in 17th but drops to 20th after being punished for "riding slowly online and disturbing" Alex Rins.

Miguel Oliveira, Rins and Ai Ogura are boosted by moving forward one place due to Bastianini's penalty.

Fabo Quartararo starts from pole position again aiming to avoid a DNF like he suffered on Saturday in the sprint.

The sprint was won by Marc Marquez who again must start from fourth.

Pecco Bagnaia, from an impressive second on the grid, will be dreaming of laying a blow to his teammate in the grand prix.

Marco Bezzecchi, from fifth, scored a podium finish in the sprint.

2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Starting grid Pos Rider Nat Team 1 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 2 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 3 Alex Marquez SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 4 Marc Marquez SPA Ducati Lenovo (GP25) 5 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25) 6 Franco Morbidelli ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24) 7 Fermin Aldeguer SPA BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24) 8 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25) 9 Pedro Acosta SPA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 10 Maverick Viñales SPA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 11 Raul Fernandez SPA Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 12 Johann Zarco FRA Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V) 13 Joan Mir SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 14 Jack Miller AUS Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 15 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25) 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) 17 Miguel Oliveira POR Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1) 18 Alex Rins SPA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) 19 Ai Ogura JPN Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25) 20 Enea Bastianini ITA Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16) 21 Aleix Espargaro SPA Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V) 22 Somkiat Chantra THA Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)