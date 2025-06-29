Starting grid for Dutch MotoGP after a costly grid penalty
The starting grid for the Dutch MotoGP was altered by a penalty
Here is the updated starting grid for the 2025 Dutch MotoGP.
The starting grid was changed by a three-place penalty to Enea Bastianini.
The KTM rider qualified in 17th but drops to 20th after being punished for "riding slowly online and disturbing" Alex Rins.
Miguel Oliveira, Rins and Ai Ogura are boosted by moving forward one place due to Bastianini's penalty.
Fabo Quartararo starts from pole position again aiming to avoid a DNF like he suffered on Saturday in the sprint.
The sprint was won by Marc Marquez who again must start from fourth.
Pecco Bagnaia, from an impressive second on the grid, will be dreaming of laying a blow to his teammate in the grand prix.
Marco Bezzecchi, from fifth, scored a podium finish in the sprint.
|2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Starting grid
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|1
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|2
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|3
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|4
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP25)
|5
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP25)
|6
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP24)
|7
|Fermin Aldeguer
|SPA
|BK8 Gresini Ducati (GP24)
|8
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Pertamina VR46 Ducati (GP25)
|9
|Pedro Acosta
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|10
|Maverick Viñales
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|11
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|12
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Castrol Honda LCR (RC213V)
|13
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|14
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|15
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Factory (RS-GP25)
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|17
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|Pramac Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|18
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|19
|Ai Ogura
|JPN
|Trackhouse Aprilia (RS-GP25)
|20
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (RC16)
|21
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Honda HRC Castrol (RC213V)
|22
|Somkiat Chantra
|THA
|Idemitsu Honda LCR (RC213V)