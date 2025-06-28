Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025

Lorenzo Savadori hit with post-race penalty

Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

Aprilia stand-in Lorenzo Savadori has been stripped of his best MotoGP sprint result of the 2025 season due to a tyre pressure infringement at the Dutch Grand Prix.

The Italian, who serves as Aprilia’s official test and reserve rider, has competed in all but one round in 2025 as Jorge Martin’s injury relief.

Lorenzo Savadori has enjoyed some solid Sunday results this year, including a 15th-place finish at the Americas Grand Prix and ninth in the rain-hit French Grand Prix.

But Saturdays have generally been a weak point for Savadori, who’d only qualified inside the top 20 once this season prior to this weekend’s Dutch Grand Prix.

At Assen, however, Savadori was a competitive 15th on the grid and went on to take his best sprint finish of the year in 16th ahead of Trackhouse Aprilia rider Ai Ogura.

But this was later stripped from him owing to a tyre pressure infringement, with Savadori given an eight-second time penalty.

This dropped him a spot to 17th ahead of Honda stand-in Aleix Espargaro.

Despite this, Savadori was left happy with the progress Aprilia is making.

“It was a positive day,” he said.

“The bike is getting better and better. We still came away with a decent lap in qualifying, and the sprint pace was solid, as well.

“We were able to battle a little bit in the beginning. Overall, we’re working well. The bike is improving all the time, as Marco’s podium clearly shows.”

Team-mate Marco Bezzecchi came through from fifth on the grid to snatch third, marking his first sprint podium since the 2023 Indonesian Grand Prix weekend when he was a VR46 Ducati rider.

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Gabriel Bortoleto explains best qualifying result of rookie F1 season
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
RR News
16m ago
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
32m ago
Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
36m ago
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
41m ago
Yuki Tsunoda caught off guard by sudden change in car balance in Austria F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
48m ago
“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
58m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “trying everything” to solve MotoGP Sprint issues: “It’s my problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
‘Everything felt bad’ - Max Verstappen puzzled by Red Bull F1 car behaviour
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “best day operationally” for Ferrari after Austria F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari