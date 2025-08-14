Marc Marquez: Why “I don’t like” stability control

Marc Marquez warns MotoGP’s stability control update will reduce rider influence.

Marc Marquez
Marc Marquez

Marc Marquez is concerned that the latest enhancement to the MotoGP ECU will further erode rider influence.

The new electronic feature, known as stability control, will operate alongside the existing traction control system within the unified ECU software.

While traction control, which focuses on wheelspin, is a familiar part of MotoGP, stability control takes an even more advanced approach. 

It measures the amount of sideways movement relative to forward momentum before deciding whether to limit a slide by reducing torque.

MotoGP announced the move on the grounds of “increasing the safety of the sport” since there are some on-throttle highside scenarios not currently covered by traction control.

For example, at high lean angles, a bike can slide sideways even without excessive wheelspin.

The ECU upgrade was tested by all manufacturers before being given the green light for introduction this weekend.

“It's just easier to ride”

However, Ducati's title leader Marquez, who may have benefited from the slide control system during some of his past brutal highsides at Honda, isn’t convinced.

“For me, it’s clear the more things you introduce on the bike, in this case electronics, the less difference the rider can make,” Marquez said. “So I tested this new control in Aragon and also in Malaysia and it's just easier to ride.

“You can be against [rely on] the control and the bike is doing everything, so as a rider, I don’t like it. If it’s safety or not, in the end, every manufacturer has a different point of view.”

Marquez also suggested that technological advances such as ride height devices and aerodynamics have already reduced the kind of close, late-braking battles he was famously involved in against Ducati riders at the Red Bull Ring in the past.

“This is a good track for racing, but creating the kind of battles in the past was better [before] because now the rear device and especially the aerodynamics affect a lot when you’re riding behind somebody,” he said.

“Because you cannot brake at the same point. You cannot turn at the same point.

“But in the past, as we saw, there were some great fights because there was no rear device and the effect of the aerodynamics was much less. So now we will see, but I don’t think that we can have this kind of fight [this weekend].”

Marquez is seeking to continue a ten-race win streak with his first-ever Red Bull Ring victory.

Ride height devices and aerodynamic performance will be restricted when MotoGP switches to 850cc machinery in 2027.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant reveals comeback plans in sportscar racing
13m ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
MotoGP News
KTM with “extra motivation” as Pedro Acosta finds “stability” over “expectations”
23m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “two points” Alex Marquez “needs to improve” in MotoGP 2025 identified
1h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Why “I don’t like” stability control
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “obsessed about winning, not numbers”
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP

More News

MotoGP News
New MotoGP technology “can help” Aprilia, “the target is to reach the top” - Marco Bezzecchi
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, 2025 MotoGP Austrian Grand Prix, press conference. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Injured MotoGP duo given green light to start Austrian Grand Prix weekend
2h ago
Maverick Vinales, Franco Morbidelli, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM is close to MotoGP points leader Marc Marquez “if he doesn’t want to push”
3h ago
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Red Bull removes Christian Horner as director of Formula 1 team
3h ago
Christian Horner, Red Bull
F1 News
Sauber hails Nico Hulkenberg and Gabriel Bortoleto after sensational F1 turnaround
4h ago
Gabriel Bortoleto and Nico Hulkenberg, Sauber