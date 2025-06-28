“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint

Alex Marquez explains why he didn’t try to overtake brother Marc for Dutch MotoGP Sprint victory at Assen.

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint

Could Alex Marquez have done more to try and overtake his brother Marc for victory in Saturday’s Dutch MotoGP Sprint?

That was one of the main talking points after the Gresini Ducati rider shadowed the title leader for almost the entire 13-lap race, yet never mounted an attack.

Alex Marquez, who had started third on the grid, remained locked in the slipstream of the #93 throughout, visibly gaining in the fast Turn 11 and 12 of Sector 3.

However, Marc was stronger in the key hard-braking zones for the final chicane and Turn 1, Assen’s classic overtaking hotspots.

“We missed an opportunity to win a Sprint. But I gave it my 100%. I was faster than Marc in Sector 3, but that’s not the sector to make a move!” Alex told MotoGP.com

“I didn't make a move because he was stronger than me in Turn 16 and Turn 1, the places where it’s more clever to make a clean move on the inside.”

Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint

Alex’s victory hopes were dealt a further blow by a track limits warning.

“I was trying to understand if I was able to do a move somewhere in Sector 3, but when I had the warning for the track limits, I needed to be a bit more calm.

“I was not able to push at 100% because in turn 13-14, it's really easy to touch the green.

“And if you are really close to somebody, it's even easier to make that mistake."

Marc's winning margin was just 0.351s.

“I was not able to make the move. But we were able to be fast and I fought until the end," said Alex.

“I’m 90% satisfied. Tomorrow we’ll try again, with a special focus on the start.”

Marc used an outside line as he rocketed from fourth to second at the start of the Sprint, almost passing pole man Fabio Quartararo for the lead at Turn 1.

The GP25 rider then dived under the Yamaha at the end of the lap, with Alex moving into second shortly after.

Marc later confirmed he had focused on the braking zones to keep Alex - the only rider to beat him in a Sprint this season (Silverstone) - at bay.

"I knew that Alex was super fast in turn 11-12, but if you don't make any big mistakes, it's super difficult to get overtaken there," said Marc.

"I’m very strong on the brake points. So that is where I focused. Be precise. Brake in a correct way and just manage the weak points.

"I know where the strong points of Alex and Pecco are, because we share all the data."

While the runner-up result cost Alex three more points in the title race - increasing the gap to Marc to 43 - he moved another four points clear of Francesco Bagnaia, who finished the Sprint in fifth.

Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
4m ago
Gabriel Bortoleto explains best qualifying result of rookie F1 season
Gabriel Bortoleto, Sauber
RR News
15m ago
Isle of Man TT ace Michael Dunlop victorious in Tandragee 100 return
Michael Dunlop, 2025 Isle of Man TT. Credit: Isle of Man TT.
MotoGP News
32m ago
Penalty robs one rider of best MotoGP sprint result of 2025
Lorenzo Savadori, Aprilia Factory Racing, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
F1 News
36m ago
Charles Leclerc credits Ferrari’s upgrades for return to the front row in Austria F1 qualifying
Charles Leclerc
F1 News
41m ago
Yuki Tsunoda caught off guard by sudden change in car balance in Austria F1 qualifying
Yuki Tsunoda, Red Bull

More News

MotoGP News
48m ago
“Missed opportunity” – why Alex Marquez couldn’t overtake Marc in Assen Sprint
Marc Marquez, Alex Marquez, 2025 Dutch MotoGP Sprint
MotoGP News
57m ago
Pecco Bagnaia “trying everything” to solve MotoGP Sprint issues: “It’s my problem”
Francesco Bagnaia, 2025 MotoGP Dutch TT, pit lane. Credit: Gold and Goose.
F1 News
1h ago
‘Everything felt bad’ - Max Verstappen puzzled by Red Bull F1 car behaviour
Max Verstappen
F1 News
1h ago
George Russell: Mercedes F1 form ‘tough to swallow’ as he's warned for pit lane incident
George Russell
F1 News
1h ago
Lewis Hamilton hails “best day operationally” for Ferrari after Austria F1 qualifying
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari