2025 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) where Jose Antonio Rueda finished with the top time for pole position.
Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Assen saw Jose Antonio Rueda take a controversial pole, running off track after setting the best time ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, round ten of the championship.
Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda spent the early part of the session circulating with teammate Alvaro Carpe, before setting the best lap at Assen, with his tactics for holding onto pole immediately called into question after Q2 for the Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix.
The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider has already been sent to the back of the grid for running purposefully into the gravel after securing pole to prevent rivals from being able to improve, and it seemed the Spaniard had returned to the tactic.
The #99 bike had just gone from second to first on his sixth lap out of eight, when he headed into the gravel at an area with run off, later pulling a similar move again before the chequered flag.
The best of 1m 39.757s remained on to for provisional pole position for Rueda, his fourth of the season.
Alvaro Carpe took his first Moto3 pole at the last round in Mugello, and had been topping the timesheets just before, managing to find a lap after spending most of the fifteen minutes sat up by other riders after coming up from Q1.
The rookie was just 0.041s slower for a team 1-2 for Ajo.
- 2025 Dutch MotoGP, Assen - Full Qualifying Results
- 2025 Dutch MotoGP: Fabio Quartararo takes pole, Marc Marquez off front row
David Almansa was quickest in similar conditions earlier in the day in FP2 at a now cooler and breezy Assen and kept that pace running into qualifying, preventing an all KTM front row on his Leopard Honda, and very close behind on times, only 0.066s away from pole.
Taiyo Furusato once again made the move from Q1 to Q2 but spent much of the session at the foot of the timings, trying to find track position in a session marred by slow riding, hard overtakes and riders pulling into each other way.
From 18th ,late improvement saw the Honda Team Asia rider able to secure fourth, ahead of fellow countryman and Q1 participant Ryusei Yamanaka, who was fifth quickest for Frinsa - MT Helmets - MSI.
Maximo Quiles moved on from topping Q1 for a frustrating sixth for Aspar, slightly faster than fellow rookie Guido Pini, a late faller between turns ten and eleven dropping him from fifth with his Dynavolt bike sat in the gravel.
Joel Kelso placed eighth for LevelUp - MTA, Dennis Foggia was ninth as he continues to improve on his Moto3 return with Aspar, with Valentin Perrone moving behind Rueda after Carpe had be shunted out for a place inside the top ten.
Aragon Winner David Munoz was off the pace in 14th, one place higher on the grid than the best of the British riders, with Scott Ogden set to line up 15th.
Angel Piqueras picked up pole at the TT track in 2024, but had been off the pace since arriving in Assen, which was reflected in him finishing Q2 16th.
Luca Lunetta was fastest on Friday, moving directly to Q2 with the top time but was mainly running solo during his early spell on track for a banker, which placed him 14th. Pushing hard on his return to track, a fall right at the end of the session ended his hopes of improvement.
|2025 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Jose Antonio Rueda
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|1m 39.757s
|2
|Alvaro Carpe
|SPA
|Red Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)
|+0.041s
|3
|David Almansa
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.066s
|4
|Taiyo Furusato
|JPN
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|+0.197s
|5
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|JPN
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.336s
|6
|Maximo Qulies
|SPA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.397s
|7
|Guido Pini
|ITA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.464s
|8
|Joel Kelso
|AUS
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|+0.495s
|9
|Dennis Foggia
|ITA
|CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)
|+0.586s
|10
|Valentin Perrone
|ARG
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.659s
|11
|Nicola Carraro
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.680s
|12
|Riccardo Rossi
|ITA
|Rivacold Snipers Team (Honda)
|+0.716s
|13
|Adrian Fernandez
|SPA
|Leopard Racing (Honda)
|+0.717s
|14
|David Munoz
|SPA
|Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)
|+0.734s
|15
|Scott Ogden
|GBR
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|+0.762s
|16
|Angel Piqueras
|SPA
|FRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)
|+0.794s
|17
|Jacob Roulstone
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)
|+0.971s
|18
|Luca Lunetta
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|+1.179s
|Q1
|19
|Stefano Nepa
|ITA
|SIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)
|1m 41.432s
|20
|Tatchakorn Buasri
|THA
|Honda Team Asia (Honda)
|1m 41.761s
|21
|Marcos Uriarte
|SPA
|LEVELUP - MTA (KTM)
|1m 41.849s
|22
|Cormac Buchanan
|NZL
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 41.903s
|23
|Noah Dettwiler
|SWI
|CIP Green Power (KTM)
|1m 41.987s
|24
|Leonardo Abruzzo
|ITA
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 42.588s
|25
|Eddie O'Shea
|GBR
|GRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)
|1m 42.642s
|26
|Jakob Rosenthaler
|AUT
|DENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)
|1m 43.137s
Q1: Top four stall pit exit to guarantee progress
Quiles was sat comfortably with the top time, and was joined in progression by Yamanaka, Furusato and Carpe.
Carpe had the most nervous wait in the final spot, but with just two minutes remaining the top four were not willing to risk position and tow another rider into moving on, so sat in pit lane.
Cormac Buchanan was the only rider to not take the chequered flag after leaving it too late to make it around the lap, but he could only improve one place to eighth.
Stefano Nepa was the rider just missing out in fifth , so he will fill 19th on the grid on Sunday.
Junior GP rider Leonardo Abruzzo (24th) has been brought in by MLav Racing to deputise for Vincente Perez. Ruche Moodley also picked up an injury in Mugello, leading to a return for Jakob Rosenthaler(26th), this time over at DENSSI Racing - BOE. Marcos Uriarte (21st) continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.