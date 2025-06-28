2025 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results

Qualifying results from the 2025 Moto3 Netherlands Grand Prix (Round 10) where Jose Antonio Rueda finished with the top time for pole position.

Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Assen,2025
Jose Antonio Rueda, Moto3, Red Bull KTM Ajo, Assen,2025
Qualifying for the Moto3 race at Assen  saw Jose Antonio Rueda take a controversial pole, running off track after setting the best time ahead of the Dutch Grand Prix, round ten of the championship.

Championship leader Jose Antonio Rueda spent the early part of the session circulating with teammate Alvaro Carpe, before setting the best lap at Assen, with his tactics for holding onto pole immediately called into question after Q2 for the Moto3 Dutch Grand Prix.

The Red Bull KTM Ajo rider has already been sent to the back of the grid for running purposefully into the gravel after securing pole to prevent rivals from being able to improve, and it seemed the Spaniard had returned to the tactic.

The #99 bike had just gone from second to first on his sixth lap out of eight, when he headed into the gravel at an area with run off, later pulling a similar move again before the chequered flag.

The best of 1m 39.757s remained on to for provisional pole position for Rueda, his fourth of the season.

Alvaro Carpe took his first Moto3 pole at the last round in Mugello, and had been topping the timesheets just before, managing to find a lap after spending most of the fifteen minutes sat up by other riders after coming up from Q1.

The rookie was just 0.041s slower for a team 1-2 for Ajo.

David Almansa was quickest in similar conditions earlier in the day in FP2 at a now cooler and breezy Assen and kept that pace running into qualifying, preventing an all KTM front row on his Leopard Honda, and very close behind on times, only 0.066s away from pole.

Taiyo Furusato once again made the move from Q1 to Q2 but spent much of the session at the foot of the timings, trying to find track position in a session marred by slow riding, hard overtakes and riders pulling into each other way.

From 18th ,late improvement saw the Honda Team Asia rider able to secure fourth, ahead of fellow countryman and Q1 participant Ryusei Yamanaka, who was fifth quickest for Frinsa - MT Helmets  - MSI.

Maximo Quiles  moved on from topping Q1 for a frustrating sixth for Aspar, slightly faster than fellow rookie Guido Pini, a late faller between turns ten and eleven dropping him from fifth with his Dynavolt bike sat in the gravel.

Joel Kelso placed eighth for LevelUp - MTA, Dennis Foggia was ninth as he continues to improve on his Moto3 return with Aspar, with Valentin Perrone moving behind Rueda after Carpe had be shunted out for a place inside the top ten.

Aragon Winner David Munoz was off the pace in 14th, one place higher on the grid than the best of the British riders, with Scott Ogden set to line up 15th.

Angel Piqueras picked up pole at the TT track in 2024, but had been off the pace since arriving in Assen, which was reflected in him finishing Q2 16th.

Luca Lunetta was fastest on Friday, moving directly to Q2 with the top time but was mainly running solo during his early spell on track for a banker, which placed him 14th. Pushing hard on his return to track, a fall right at the end of the session ended his hopes of improvement.

2025 Dutch Moto3 - Qualifying Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Jose Antonio RuedaSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)1m 39.757s
2Alvaro CarpeSPARed Bull KTM Ajo (KTM)+0.041s
3David AlmansaSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.066s
4Taiyo FurusatoJPNHonda Team Asia (Honda)+0.197s
5Ryusei YamanakaJPNFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.336s
6Maximo QuliesSPACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.397s
7Guido PiniITALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.464s
8Joel KelsoAUSLEVELUP - MTA (KTM)+0.495s
9Dennis FoggiaITACFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team (KTM)+0.586s
10Valentin PerroneARGRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.659s
11Nicola CarraroITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.680s
12Riccardo RossiITARivacold Snipers Team (Honda)+0.716s
13Adrian FernandezSPALeopard Racing (Honda)+0.717s
14David MunozSPALiqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP (KTM)+0.734s
15Scott OgdenGBRCIP Green Power (KTM)+0.762s
16Angel PiquerasSPAFRINSA -MT Helmets - MSI (KTM)+0.794s
17Jacob RoulstoneAUSRed Bull KTM Tech3 (KTM)+0.971s
18Luca LunettaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)+1.179s
Q1
19Stefano NepaITASIC58 Squadra Corse (Honda)1m 41.432s
20Tatchakorn BuasriTHAHonda Team Asia (Honda)1m 41.761s
21Marcos UriarteSPALEVELUP - MTA (KTM)1m 41.849s
22Cormac BuchananNZLDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 41.903s
23Noah DettwilerSWICIP Green Power (KTM)1m 41.987s
24Leonardo  AbruzzoITAGRYD -  MLav Racing (Honda)1m 42.588s
25Eddie O'SheaGBRGRYD - MLav Racing (Honda)1m 42.642s
26Jakob RosenthalerAUTDENSSI Racing - BOE (KTM)1m 43.137s

Q1: Top four stall pit exit to guarantee progress

Quiles was sat comfortably with the top time, and was joined in progression by Yamanaka, Furusato and Carpe.

Carpe had the most nervous wait in the final spot, but with just two minutes remaining the top four were not willing to risk position and tow another rider into moving on, so sat in pit lane.

Cormac Buchanan was the only rider to not take the chequered flag after leaving it too late to make it around the lap, but he could only improve one place to eighth.

Stefano Nepa was the rider just missing out in fifth , so he will fill 19th on the grid on Sunday.

Junior GP rider Leonardo Abruzzo (24th) has been brought in by MLav Racing to deputise for Vincente Perez. Ruche Moodley also picked up an injury in Mugello, leading to a return for Jakob Rosenthaler(26th), this time over at DENSSI Racing - BOE. Marcos Uriarte (21st) continues in place of Matteo Bertelle at LevelUP - MTA.

