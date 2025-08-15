"Riding mistakes" observed from a struggling MotoGP rookie in 2025

LCR boss talks Chantra struggles

Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
Somkiat Chantra, LCR Honda, 2025 Dutch MotoGP
© Gold and Goose

LCR Honda MotoGP team boss Lucio Cecchinello has opened up on the “riding mistakes” Thai rookie Somkiat Chantra has been making in a difficult 2025 season.

The double Moto2 race winner signed for LCR to make his MotoGP debut this year, becoming the first Thai rider ever in the premier class.

While not fancied to be as strong a rookie as fellow debutants Fermin Aldeguer and Ai Ogura, Somkiat Chantra’s form has been hugely disappointing.

After 12 rounds, he has just one point to his credit, and his performances have prompted a rethink from Honda for 2026 about dedicating the Idemitsu-backed side of the LCR garage to an Asian rider.

In recent weeks, rumours of highly rated Moto2 star Diogo Moreira joining LCR in place of Chantra next year have gathered momentum.

Cecchinello doesn’t believes Chantra is struggling under these rumours, but has noted where he has been going wrong on the bike to be holding him back.

“I see him not particularly worried,” he told the MotoGP world feed on Friday at the Austrian Grand Prix.

“He likes racing. He knows that MotoGP is really, really a tough category.

“He realised that perhaps he will need a little bit more time to learn the category and to understand how to ride the MotoGP bike because he is fast.

“Particularly still he is doing some riding mistakes, like he hammers the brakes.

“He wants to absolutely gain on the brakes, while in MotoGP you have to be very careful especially at the beginning where you need to sacrifice the braking a little to prepare for the exit because it’s there where you really gain.

“Eventually he needs a little bit more time and of course he hopes all the rumours will finish soon, and then hopefully he’ll have another chance to race in MotoGP.

“But this decision will be taken by Honda HRC in the next couple of weeks.”

Chantra is currently out with a knee injury following a training incident after the Dutch Grand Prix, but is hoped to return for September’s Barcelona round.

In this article

Lewis Duncan
Journalist
Lewis joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having been a journalist for five years covering MotoGP for the Motorsport Network.
 

Read More

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta: KTM upgrades “exactly what we needed” but "Ducati will wake up"
8m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP News
MotoGP tech boss hits back at criticism of stability control
55m ago
MotoGP
MotoGP News
Stability control "talk in the paddock" revealed as Marc Marquez voices dislike
1h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Yamaha rubbish Alex Rins rumour, so Jack Miller must nervously wait
1h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2025 Czech MotoGP
F1 News
2026 F1 driver line-up: The grid so far, and all the rumours
1h ago
Verstappen, Russell

More News

F1 News
Lewis Hamilton worrying body language spotted in a queue of six F1 drivers
2h ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP News
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Marc Marquez fastest in red-flagged Practice
2h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
MotoGP Results
2025 Austrian MotoGP, Red Bull Ring - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Lewis Hamilton could ‘call’ Sebastian Vettel to fix key issue at Ferrari
2h ago
Sebastian Vettel and Lewis Hamilton
Moto2 Results
2025 Austrian Moto2 - Friday Practice Results
2h ago
Manuel Gonzalez, Moto2, 2025