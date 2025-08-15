Ralf Schumacher has a radical solution to transform Haas F1 team

Former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has floated a radical future direction for Haas amid the influx of new manufacturers in the championship in the next regulation cycle.

The American squad entered F1 in 2016 with unique partnerships with Ferrari and Dallara, and has been credited for helping stabilise the grid at a time when several newcomers folded due to financial difficulties.

Now in its 10th season, Haas has established itself as a credible and financially sound team that can make ends meet without relying on pay drivers to prop up its budget.

There were previously question marks over owner Gene Haas’ commitment to F1, but the impact of the budget cap has appeared to change his stance, with team principal Ayao Komatsu recently saying he has no intention to sell the squad despite “multiple offers” in the last 18 months.

However, the squad has no ambitions to fight at the front of the pack in F1, and as such, is expected to remain in the midfield for years to come. For Gene Haas, running a grand prix team is more about fulfilling his passion for motorsport and promoting his CNC machines business, rather than chasing outright success.

Haas as Cadillac's junior F1 team?

Schumacher, who raced in an era of frequent ownership changes, believes Haas could be better off becoming a junior team for a manufacturer like Cadillac in the future.

Asked if Gene Haas would have to sell his team for it to become successful, the German told Bild: "Not necessarily. But I would look for a partner – as a junior team, like Racing Bulls for Red Bull.

“Perhaps Cadillac would be an idea if they enter Formula 1 next year. All teams have the problem these days that they hardly dare to bring in young drivers – the junior team idea could be the solution."

General Motors will make its grand entry into F1 next year under the Cadillac brand, initially racing with customer Ferrari engines before building its own power unit by 2029.

This would make Cadillac the first all-new team on the grid since Haas itself, with Audi - the other new manufacturer on the 2026 grid - entering F1 by acquiring the existing Sauber operation.

Cadillac’s arrival will be a more complex endeavour than Haas’, as the size of an average grand prix team has grown substantially in the last 10 years.

It is also yet to reveal its driver line-up for 2026, despite names like Sergio Perez and Valtteri Bottas being repeatedly mentioned in public.

"The drivers are the least of their problems,” Schumacher said of Cadillac. “They only have 400 people – and they have to build an entire team. Extremely ambitious. I'm looking forward to it, but it will be a sporting challenge.

"Will they rise like a phoenix from the ashes? Or will they stay grounded?"