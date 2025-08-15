F1 could bring back an old grand prix after Prime Minister gets involved

Portugal is aiming to return to the Formula 1 calendar in 2027, with Prime Minister Luís Montenegro declaring the country “ready to formalise” a deal to bring the race back to the Algarve International Circuit.

Speaking at the Festa do Pontal this week, Social Democratic Party leader Montenegro revealed the government is prepared to provide financial support to revive the Portuguese Grand Prix at the Portimao venue.

The circuit first hosted F1 in 2020 amid the pandemic-induced reshuffle of the calendar and retained its spot for a second year in 2021, before being dropped as the schedule returned to normal.

The central government has now launched a fresh effort to bring F1 back, just under 12 months after Algarve secured a new two-year MotoGP contract covering the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

Portugal eyeing F1 return in 2027

"One of the circumstances that most contributes to the promotion of this region is the major events,” said Montenegro.

“We secured the MotoGP, the flagship event of world motorcycling, for 2025 and 2026. And I can tell you that we have everything ready to formalise the return of Formula 1 to Algarve the year after, in 2027.

“These events require some financial effort on the part of the government, but they provide a return, both direct and indirect, through promotion, that is truly worthwhile.”

Portugal was a regular fixture on the F1 calendar from 1984-96, with the Estoril Circuit outside of Lisbon staging 13 grands prix during what many regard as a golden period for motorsport.

In recent years, the 4.6km Algarve track has become the most prominent venue for international competition, hosting a wide variety of series including F1, MotoGP, the World Endurance Championship, the World Superbike Championship and the DTM.

The two editions of the Portuguese GP at Portimao were won by then-Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton.