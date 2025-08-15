Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
LIVE

2025 Austrian MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

Live coverage of the FP1 and Practice sessions from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.

The Austrian MotoGP marks the 13th stop of the 2025 grand prix season, and the first race after the summer break.

FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon 15:00.

Marc Marquez enters the weekend with a 120-point lead over Alex Marquez, who has a long lap penalty to serve this weekend after his crash with Joan Mir in Brno.

Ducati Lenovo's championship leader has never won in Austria, but the Bologna brand has taken all but two grand prix victories at the Spielberg venue, which has been on the calendar since 2016 in its current Red Bull-backed guise.

Three of those wins have been taken by Francesco Bagnaia, the last three in succession, in fact. The Italian is without a win this year since the US race in April, though.

The Austrian race, of course, is a home round for KTM, and Maverick Vinales returns to action this weekend. Both Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta were able to be on the podium last time out in Czechia.

15 Aug 2025
10:08

Marc Marquez now up to third, 1:29.883.

10:06

Vinales, of course, returning from injury this weekend after crashing in Germany.

10:06

Pit lane emptying a bit now, only nine riders left in there. Worryingly, perhaps, one of them is Maverick Vinales who remains bottom of the times for now.

10:01

Almost everyone back in pit lane now. Only Ogura still out there. 29 minutes on the clock.

09:58

Bezzecchi up to second with his latest lap but he's quickly bumped back to third by Bagnaia, who goes fastest on a 1:29.686. Top-7 in 1:29s now.

09:55

Marc Marquez has gone fastest and the first rider to go sub-1:30 at 1:29.998.

And he's quickly beaten by Alex Marquez - 1:29.788.

09:53

Worth noting as well that we have no Somkiat Chantra this weekend as he continues to recover from knee ligament damage. Aleix Espargaro will replace him next weekend in Hungary, but for now Johann Zarco is LRC Honda's only representative on-track.

09:52

Pedro Acosta out on-track on the Ducati-looking fairing that KTM were seen running earlier in the season at the Aragon test.

09:50

Run-on for Bezzecchi at turn four. Just a bit too deep on the brakes dropping down the hill into that one. Not too much harm done there for the Italian, just effectively loses a lap.

09:50

Fabio Quartararo sets the early benchmark but down at a 1:31.462. All-time lap record, for reference, is a 1:27.748, so a lot of improvement to come - as you'd expect with only five minutes having passed in this first practice.

09:45
FP1 start

Pit lane is open in Austria and we are underway for 45 minutes of FP1.

09:42
Bagnaia looking for four

Francesco Bagnaia's season has been fairly miserable so far, but Austria has been good for him in the past. He's won here three times in a row, and victory here would be some personal history for himself as it would mark the first time he has won four races in succession at one circuit.

The Italian also has the 355mm brake discs back this weekend that were identified as the item that transformed his Aragon weekend on Sunday. That, though, was three months ago.

09:36
Marquez winless

The Red Bull Ring is almost unique in being a track on the MotoGP calendar that Marc Marquez has not won at.

Of course, he's only raced here once with a Ducati, which has been the bike to beat on almost every occasion MotoGP has raced in Spielberg, and even then it was a year-old Ducati. It's also true that he did not help himself last year with the first corner incident in the grand prix which set him back outside the top-10 at the start - from there, it was a strong ride from the Spaniard.

He comes here with a 120-point championship lead, on a five-race win streak, and, for the first time, with a factory Desmosedici under him.

09:31

Welcome to live coverage of today's practice sessions from the Austrian MotoGP. FP1 is set to get underway in just under 15 minutes at 10:45 local time.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia can't agree on Balaton Park joining MotoGP
38m ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP
F1 News
Guenther Steiner says Lewis Hamilton woe isn't due to age - he has a rival theory
39m ago
Lewis Hamilton, Ferrari
MotoGP
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
46m ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
KTM boss explains how Brad Binder will reset tough 2025 MotoGP season
55m ago
Brad Binder, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
How to watch Austrian MotoGP practice today: Live stream here, full schedule, TV channels
1h ago
Brad Binder

More News

F1 News
Ex-F1 driver Logan Sargeant reveals comeback plans in sportscar racing
15h ago
Logan Sargeant, Williams
MotoGP News
KTM with “extra motivation” as Pedro Acosta finds “stability” over “expectations”
15h ago
Pedro Acosta, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
The “two points” Alex Marquez “needs to improve” in MotoGP 2025 identified
16h ago
Alex Marquez, 2025 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, grid. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez: Why “I don’t like” stability control
17h ago
Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez “obsessed about winning, not numbers”
17h ago
Marc Marquez, 2025 Austrian MotoGP