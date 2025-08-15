Marc Marquez now up to third, 1:29.883.
2025 Austrian MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the FP1 and Practice sessions from the Austrian MotoGP at the Red Bull Ring.
The Austrian MotoGP marks the 13th stop of the 2025 grand prix season, and the first race after the summer break.
FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon 15:00.
Marc Marquez enters the weekend with a 120-point lead over Alex Marquez, who has a long lap penalty to serve this weekend after his crash with Joan Mir in Brno.
Ducati Lenovo's championship leader has never won in Austria, but the Bologna brand has taken all but two grand prix victories at the Spielberg venue, which has been on the calendar since 2016 in its current Red Bull-backed guise.
Three of those wins have been taken by Francesco Bagnaia, the last three in succession, in fact. The Italian is without a win this year since the US race in April, though.
The Austrian race, of course, is a home round for KTM, and Maverick Vinales returns to action this weekend. Both Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta were able to be on the podium last time out in Czechia.
Vinales, of course, returning from injury this weekend after crashing in Germany.
Pit lane emptying a bit now, only nine riders left in there. Worryingly, perhaps, one of them is Maverick Vinales who remains bottom of the times for now.
Almost everyone back in pit lane now. Only Ogura still out there. 29 minutes on the clock.
Bezzecchi up to second with his latest lap but he's quickly bumped back to third by Bagnaia, who goes fastest on a 1:29.686. Top-7 in 1:29s now.
Marc Marquez has gone fastest and the first rider to go sub-1:30 at 1:29.998.
And he's quickly beaten by Alex Marquez - 1:29.788.
Worth noting as well that we have no Somkiat Chantra this weekend as he continues to recover from knee ligament damage. Aleix Espargaro will replace him next weekend in Hungary, but for now Johann Zarco is LRC Honda's only representative on-track.
Pedro Acosta out on-track on the Ducati-looking fairing that KTM were seen running earlier in the season at the Aragon test.
Run-on for Bezzecchi at turn four. Just a bit too deep on the brakes dropping down the hill into that one. Not too much harm done there for the Italian, just effectively loses a lap.
Fabio Quartararo sets the early benchmark but down at a 1:31.462. All-time lap record, for reference, is a 1:27.748, so a lot of improvement to come - as you'd expect with only five minutes having passed in this first practice.
Pit lane is open in Austria and we are underway for 45 minutes of FP1.
Francesco Bagnaia's season has been fairly miserable so far, but Austria has been good for him in the past. He's won here three times in a row, and victory here would be some personal history for himself as it would mark the first time he has won four races in succession at one circuit.
The Italian also has the 355mm brake discs back this weekend that were identified as the item that transformed his Aragon weekend on Sunday. That, though, was three months ago.
The Red Bull Ring is almost unique in being a track on the MotoGP calendar that Marc Marquez has not won at.
Of course, he's only raced here once with a Ducati, which has been the bike to beat on almost every occasion MotoGP has raced in Spielberg, and even then it was a year-old Ducati. It's also true that he did not help himself last year with the first corner incident in the grand prix which set him back outside the top-10 at the start - from there, it was a strong ride from the Spaniard.
He comes here with a 120-point championship lead, on a five-race win streak, and, for the first time, with a factory Desmosedici under him.
Welcome to live coverage of today's practice sessions from the Austrian MotoGP. FP1 is set to get underway in just under 15 minutes at 10:45 local time.