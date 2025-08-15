2025 Austrian MotoGP: Friday Practice LIVE UPDATES

The Austrian MotoGP marks the 13th stop of the 2025 grand prix season, and the first race after the summer break.

FP1 is due to start at 10:45 local time, with Practice coming up this afternoon 15:00.

Marc Marquez enters the weekend with a 120-point lead over Alex Marquez, who has a long lap penalty to serve this weekend after his crash with Joan Mir in Brno.

Ducati Lenovo's championship leader has never won in Austria, but the Bologna brand has taken all but two grand prix victories at the Spielberg venue, which has been on the calendar since 2016 in its current Red Bull-backed guise.

Three of those wins have been taken by Francesco Bagnaia, the last three in succession, in fact. The Italian is without a win this year since the US race in April, though.

The Austrian race, of course, is a home round for KTM, and Maverick Vinales returns to action this weekend. Both Enea Bastianini and Pedro Acosta were able to be on the podium last time out in Czechia.